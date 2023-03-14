Marcia Marcia Marcia reveals Trixie Mattel joke she forgot to say during Drag Race comedy challenge
Marcia also tells EW how she and Anetra improvised one of the best lip-syncs in Drag Race her-story — and responds to Kennedy Davenport's "bag of carpets" comment.
Frankie Grande reveals which RuPaul's Drag Race queen had him in tears and who was 'fangirling a little too hard'
The actor joins EW's Quick Drag podcast to spill tea on the season 15 interview challenge, and reveals that he owns a garment once worn by Queen Bey herself that was recreated on the Night of 1,000 Beyoncés runway.
Spice reveals she performed a full rap for RuPaul before trotting off RuPaul's Drag Race stage
Spice tells EW about her on-stage rap to RuPaul after she was ousted from the competition — plus she shares the first thing she said to Sugar when the twins finally reunited.
Drag Race star Jax on her LaLaPaRuza elimination parallel with Jasmine Kennedie: 'Girl, we're twins!'
"Jasmine and I are very close," Jax tells EW. "There was a moment after I lost to Mistress where I was like, this feels all too familiar right now."
We watched Drag Race film 200th episode from behind Alyssa Edwards' mirror — here's everything we saw
EW exclusively previews the show's monumental episode, which features references to queens and calamity from the last 14 years of RuPaul's Drag Race.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Jax reveals what she said to Anetra after shocking LaLaPaRuza twist
Jax also tells EW how she bonded with Jasmine Kennedie over their similar trajectories in the lip-sync LaLaPaRuza episodes: "Girl, we’re twins!"