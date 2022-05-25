Andre Benjamin

Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae's directorial debut joins 2022 Cannes Film Festival lineup
New movies from Kristen Stewart, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Park Chan-wook, Claire Denis, and Kelly Reichardt will also compete for this year's Palme d'Or.
Jason Segel explains that surreal and personal Dispatches From Elsewhere finale
"I am scared and excited and all these feelings. Man, it's actually a real joy to feel those things again."
Dispatches From Elsewhere is so mysterious that star Sally Field can't even describe it
Jason Segel on how 'self-exploration' led him to Dispatches From Elsewhere
Jason Segel, Richard E. Grant get weird in puzzling Dispatches From Elsewhere teaser
Richard E. Grant, Sally Field, and André 3000 also star.
OutKast might be done — and Andre 3000 is 'totally fine' with that
'I hope to God it won't be rapping,' the musician says of his plans for '10 years from now'
More Andre Benjamin

Georgia college to teach OutKast class
Savannah professor Regina Bradley has created a course in the Literature and Philosophy department at Armstrong State University which uses the hip hop duo's music.
See a trippy poster for Jimi Hendrix biopic 'All Is By My Side'
Video: First trailer for Jimi Hendrix biopic 'Jimi: All Is By My Side'
See Andre Benjamin as Jimi Hendrix in first 'All is By My Side' clip
Toronto 2013: Andre Benjamin plays Jimi Hendrix in a very novel biopic
