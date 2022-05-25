Amy Smart

Most Recent

Adrian Grenier, Amy Smart to star in Worthwhile Life on Hallmark Channel
Varsity Blues reunion: Amy Smart, Ali Larter meet at Bring Back the Bay charity gala
'Bad Country' trailer premiere: Contract killers in the Bayou
Casting Net: Lenny Kravitz to play Marvin Gaye. Plus: Amy Smart, Terry Crews, Kellan Lutz
Advertisement
© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com