RuPaul's Drag Race star Robin Fierce on looking Mama Ru 'in the eye' for 'devastating' elimination
Robin tells EW she wanted to bow out giving RuPaul — and herself — ultimate dignity as she faced her surprise elimination.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Mistress slams 'has-been twink' internet trolls, reveals how she adopted Sugar and Spice
Mistress Isabelle Brooks tells EW she's booked and busy while dealing with delusional Instagram trolls and reveals sweet story of adopting Sugar and Spice on the season 15 set.
RuPaul's Drag Race star Amethyst switched designs after realizing another queen had the same look
Amethyst tells EW she nearly did Judy Garland for Snatch Game — without knowing Jinkx Monsoon would set the standard on Drag Race All Stars 7: "Luckily, I didn't."
Meet every celebrity behind the RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 Snatch Game characters
From Tim Gunn to the Virgin Mary, see all of the famous faces who inspired the Drag Race season 15 Snatch Game impersonations on the largest-ever version of the fan-favorite challenge.
See RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 eliminated queens' runway looks that didn't make the Main Stage
Check out the costumes Irene Dubois, Sugar, Spice, Aura Mayari, and more eliminated season 15 queens would've worn on the runway if they hadn't sashayed away.
RuPaul's Drag Race queen Amethyst clarifies Robin Fierce breakup tea: 'It was a mutual decision'
"I still, to this day, remember the exact conversation we had in her car, in my driveway, about how we were looking for different things," Amethyst tells EW's Quick Drag podcast.