Joy Behar gets a rise out of The View audience with accidental 'Jan. 6 erection' slip-up
The live studio audience laughed alongside the host after she mistakenly referred to the insurrection as… something else.
Conservative View star sparks Joy Behar, wants Marie Kondo to remove cohost's 'old picture' from dressing room
Alyssa Farah Griffin later brought the giant photo to the set, and Behar hilariously threw it away from her: 'I don't want it!'
The View clash ignites as Ana Navarro, Alyssa Farah Griffin spar: 'You attack me every time I talk'
The new season 26 colleagues butted heads on live TV over workplace toxicity.
Whoopi Goldberg shuts down heated clash over Sunny Hostin's 'roaches' comparison on The View
"We're going to break, I can't take it. We'll be right back."
Protestors disrupt Ted Cruz's interview on The View, Whoopi Goldberg reacts: 'Let us do our job!'
The conservative senator's interview was interrupted by a group pressuring the panel to ask him about climate change.
The View hosts defend Lizzo's performance with James Madison's 200-year-old crystal flute
The singer brought the former president's crystal instrument on stage with her at a Washington, D.C. concert — but some people weren't happy about it.