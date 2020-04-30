The model told Jimmy Fallon her big news in a sneak peek of The Tonight Show

Gigi Hadid confirms she is having a baby with Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid is officially going to be a mom!

The supermodel, 25, confirmed that she's expecting a child with boyfriend Zayn Malik in a sneak peek of Thursday night's at-home edition of The Tonight Show, telling host Jimmy Fallon, "Obviously, we wish they could've announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support."

Reflecting on her current situation as she continues to practice social distancing from home, Hadid said her pregnancy is a "nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and to really experience it day by day."

Hadid also opened up about her first pregnancy craving, explaining to Fallon that she has been eating everything bagels with cream cheese so much lately that her family ordered her a birthday cake shaped like the food for her recent 25th birthday.

"In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels. I eat an everything bagel a day, so I was so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel," she gushed.

The cake was made by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro's bakery and featured marbled layers and featured her "favorite" chocolate chip buttercream frosting, Hadid said, explaining that she's been a fan of the TLC show for some time.

"I don't know if it was my hormones right now or just like quarantine emotional-ness, but I cried every five minutes for an hour every time I thought about that Buddy made my cake," she revealed. "I couldn't stop crying."

"I was just so happy," she added. "Honored that he would make my cake during quarantine."

The model's mother, Yolanda Hadid, previously spoke about the pregnancy. On Wednesday, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 56, told Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard, "Of course we are so excited."

"I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed," she said.

Hadid and Malik, 27, have been spending time together amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic after confirming that their relationship was back on in February.

Over the weekend, Hadid celebrated her birthday with the former One Direction member, sharing an Instagram photo of herself holding up a "25" balloon set on a deck outside while joined by her boyfriend and sister, Bella Hadid.

In the sweet shot, Malik wrapped his arms around the two models while standing between them.

Hadid and the "Pillowtalk" singer first started dating in November 2015. After briefly splitting in March 2018, the duo revealed they had gotten got back together — however, in January 2019, multiple outlets reported that the two had split again.

Hadid shared a romantic throwback photo of the pair in March, weeks after publicly confirming their relationship was back on. (She and Malik first sparked reconciliation rumors in January, when they were photographed walking arm-in-arm in New York City.)

"(oldie) camera roll finds! 💛 #stayhome," the model captioned her images, which included one Christmas-time photo with Malik.

The previous month, Hadid confirmed the two were dating again after sharing a sweet Valentine's Day tribute to the "I Don't Wanna Live Forever" singer.

"HEY VALENTINE," she captioned a solo shot of Malik taken on a disposable camera, which she posted to her second Instagram account, Gi'sposables. "Z on the farm ♡ Dec 2019."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon airs weeknights at 11:35 pm ET/PT on NBC.

