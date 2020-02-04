The biggest foreign film winners in Oscar history

It can be a hard road for international films at the Academy Awards. No foreign film has ever won Best Picture (despite being nominated multiple times), but success has been found in other major categories, including directing, screenwriting, and acting. Typically, foreign films are relegated to the Best International Feature Film category for Oscar recognition. In 2020, two films have the potential to break out further — Parasite and Pain and Glory, with three nominations for Parasite and one for Antonio Banderas' performance in Pain and Glory. In honor of their run at Oscar gold, we're taking a look back at the biggest wins from international films in Oscar history.