For your Valentine's inspo: All the pink and red dresses from the Oscars carpet

By Mary Sollosi
February 10, 2020 at 01:00 AM EST

Pink and red and glam all over

The stars attending the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday appear to have hit the candy hearts early this year, dressing in Valentine-approved hues five days ahead of the lovey-dovey holiday. Here are all the rose-colored looks from the red carpet.

Regina King

David Fisher/Shutterstock

King was a true queen of the carpet in asymmetrical, beaded Versace.

Kaitlyn Dever

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Booksmart star looked smart in a red sheath with purple beading by Louis Vuitton.

Idina Menzel

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Frozen performer was pretty in pink J. Mendel, and we can't let it go.

Laura Dern

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Best Supporting Actress winner went for the popular pink-and-black pairing in this beaded, tasseled Armani Privé.

America Ferrera

David Fisher/Shutterstock

A pregnant Ferrera, in a deep crimson Alberta Ferretti gown, posted on Instagram that she was honoring "my own warrior ancestors… the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras" with her gold headband.

Julia Butters

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout seemed to nod to her character's Western role in cotton-candy-pink Christian Siriano, accessorized with a silver bolo tie.

Chrissy Metz

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The This Is Us star was red-hot in empire-waisted Christian Siriano, a popular designer of the night.

Gal Gadot

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Wonder Woman was a study in contrasts with this Givenchy couture creation, with a sharp black lace blouse atop a dreamy asymmetrical pale pink skirt.

Arianne Phillips

David Fisher/Shutterstock

The nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costume designer got in on the black-and-pink trend with an upcycled dress by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, who made it from Phillips' own 2012 Oscars dress.

Giuliana Rancic

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The E! preshow host matched the carpet in this mirror-bodiced, feather-skirted gown by Atelier Zuhra.

Caitriona Balfe

David Fisher/Shutterstock

More black and pink, this time courtesy of Outlander star Balfe, who went for structured black beneath a sheer blush blouse by Valentino.

Brie Larson

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

She's a superheroine, so why wouldn't she wear a cape? Larson was elegant in this pink Celine gown with a deep plunge and high slit.

Kristen Wiig

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Presenter Wiig pushed boundaries with this unconventional Valentino dress, paired with black leather gloves.

Sunrise Coigney (with Mark Ruffalo) 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Coigney joined her husband on the carpet and joined in on this sweet color trend with tiered, voluminous Valentino.

