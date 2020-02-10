For your Valentine's inspo: All the pink and red dresses from the Oscars carpet
Pink and red and glam all over
The stars attending the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday appear to have hit the candy hearts early this year, dressing in Valentine-approved hues five days ahead of the lovey-dovey holiday. Here are all the rose-colored looks from the red carpet.
Regina King
King was a true queen of the carpet in asymmetrical, beaded Versace.
Kaitlyn Dever
The Booksmart star looked smart in a red sheath with purple beading by Louis Vuitton.
Idina Menzel
The Frozen performer was pretty in pink J. Mendel, and we can't let it go.
Laura Dern
The Best Supporting Actress winner went for the popular pink-and-black pairing in this beaded, tasseled Armani Privé.
America Ferrera
A pregnant Ferrera, in a deep crimson Alberta Ferretti gown, posted on Instagram that she was honoring "my own warrior ancestors… the indigenous Lenca tribe of Honduras" with her gold headband.
Julia Butters
The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood breakout seemed to nod to her character's Western role in cotton-candy-pink Christian Siriano, accessorized with a silver bolo tie.
Chrissy Metz
The This Is Us star was red-hot in empire-waisted Christian Siriano, a popular designer of the night.
Gal Gadot
Wonder Woman was a study in contrasts with this Givenchy couture creation, with a sharp black lace blouse atop a dreamy asymmetrical pale pink skirt.
Arianne Phillips
The nominated Once Upon a Time in Hollywood costume designer got in on the black-and-pink trend with an upcycled dress by Moschino designer Jeremy Scott, who made it from Phillips' own 2012 Oscars dress.
Giuliana Rancic
The E! preshow host matched the carpet in this mirror-bodiced, feather-skirted gown by Atelier Zuhra.
Caitriona Balfe
More black and pink, this time courtesy of Outlander star Balfe, who went for structured black beneath a sheer blush blouse by Valentino.
Brie Larson
She's a superheroine, so why wouldn't she wear a cape? Larson was elegant in this pink Celine gown with a deep plunge and high slit.
Kristen Wiig
Presenter Wiig pushed boundaries with this unconventional Valentino dress, paired with black leather gloves.
Sunrise Coigney (with Mark Ruffalo)
Coigney joined her husband on the carpet and joined in on this sweet color trend with tiered, voluminous Valentino.