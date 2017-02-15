See Meryl Streep at the Oscars through the years
Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 51st Academy Awards
Date: April 9, 1979
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress for The Deer Hunter
Meryl Streep at the 52nd Academy Awards
Date: April 14, 1980
Won: Best Supporting Actress for Kramer vs. Kramer
55th Academy Awards
Date: April 11, 1983
Won: Best Actress for Sophie's Choice
Meryl Streep at the 56th Academy Awards
Date: April 9, 1984
Nominated for: Best Actress for Silkwood
Meryl Streep With Sally Field and Jessica Lange at the 58th Academy Awards
Date: March 24, 1986
Nominated for: Best Actress for Out of Africa
Meryl Streep With Don Gummer at the 61st Academy Awards
Date: March 29, 1989
Nominated for: Best Actress for A Cry in the Dark
Meryl Streep at the 68th Academy Awards
Date: March 25, 1996
Nominated for: Best Actress for The Bridges of Madison County
Meryl Streep at the 71st Academy Award
Date: March 21, 1999
Nominated for: Best Actress for One True Thing
Meryl Streep With Mamie Gummer at the 72nd Academy Awards
Date: March 26, 2000
Nominated for: Best Actress for Music of the Heart
Meryl Streep With Don Gummer and Louisa Gummer at the 75th Academy Awards
Date: March 23, 2003
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress for Adaptation.
Meryl Streep at the 78th Academy Awards
Date: March 5, 2006
Meryl Streep at the 79th Academy Awards
Date: February 25, 2007
Nominated for: Best Actress for The Devil Wears Prada
Meryl Streep at the 81st Academy Awards
Date: February 22, 2009
Nominated for: Best Actress for Doubt
Meryl Streep at the 82nd Academy Awards
Date: March 7, 2010
Nominated for: Best Actress for Julie & Julia
Meryl Streep at the 84th Academy Awards
Date: February 26, 2012
Won: Best Actress for The Iron Lady
Meryl Streep at the 85th Academy Awards
Date: February 24, 2013
Meryl Streep at the 86th Academy Awards
Date: March 2, 2014
Nominated for: Best Actress for August: Osage County
Meryl Streep at the 87th Academy Awards
Date: February 22, 2015
Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress for Into the Woods
Meryl Streep at the 89th Academy Awards
Date: February 26, 2017
Nominated for: Best Actress for Florence Foster Jenkins
Meryl Streep at the 90th Academy Awards
Date: March 4, 2018
Nominated for: Best Actress for The Post