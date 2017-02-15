See Meryl Streep at the Oscars through the years

By Madeline Boardman
Updated January 30, 2020 at 01:53 PM EST

1 of 20

Meryl Streep and Don Gummer at the 51st Academy Awards

Ron Galella/WireImage

Date: April 9, 1979

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress for The Deer Hunter

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 52nd Academy Awards

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

Date: April 14, 1980

Won: Best Supporting Actress for Kramer vs. Kramer

3 of 20

55th Academy Awards 

George Rose/Getty Images

Date: April 11, 1983

Won: Best Actress for Sophie's Choice

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 56th Academy Awards

Ron Galella/WireImage

Date: April 9, 1984

Nominated for: Best Actress for Silkwood

Advertisement

5 of 20

Meryl Streep With Sally Field and Jessica Lange at the 58th Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Date: March 24, 1986

Nominated for: Best Actress for Out of Africa

6 of 20

Meryl Streep With Don Gummer at the 61st Academy Awards

Barry King/WireImage

Date: March 29, 1989

Nominated for: Best Actress for A Cry in the Dark

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 68th Academy Awards

Date: March 25, 1996

Nominated for: Best Actress for The Bridges of Madison County

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 71st Academy Award

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Date: March 21, 1999

Nominated for: Best Actress for One True Thing

Advertisement

9 of 20

Meryl Streep With Mamie Gummer at the 72nd Academy Awards

LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP/Getty Images

Date: March 26, 2000

Nominated for: Best Actress for Music of the Heart

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 20

Meryl Streep With Don Gummer and Louisa Gummer at the 75th Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Date: March 23, 2003

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress for Adaptation.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 78th Academy Awards

Date: March 5, 2006

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 79th Academy Awards

Bob Riha Jr/WireImage

Date: February 25, 2007

Nominated for: Best Actress for The Devil Wears Prada

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 81st Academy Awards

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Date: February 22, 2009

Nominated for: Best Actress for Doubt

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 82nd Academy Awards

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Date: March 7, 2010

Nominated for: Best Actress for Julie & Julia

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 84th Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Date: February 26, 2012

Won: Best Actress for The Iron Lady

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 85th Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Date: February 24, 2013

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 86th Academy Awards

Date: March 2, 2014

Nominated for: Best Actress for August: Osage County

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 87th Academy Awards

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Date: February 22, 2015

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress for Into the Woods

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 89th Academy Awards

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Date: February 26, 2017

Nominated for: Best Actress for Florence Foster Jenkins

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 20

Meryl Streep at the 90th Academy Awards

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Date: March 4, 2018

Nominated for: Best Actress for The Post

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com