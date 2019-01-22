Greatest upsets in Oscar history

It was supposed to be the year that Glenn Close finally got her Oscar due. After six previous nominations and no wins for the revered actress, Close earned raves for her performance as the conflicted, secretly heroic spouse of her Nobel Prize-winning husband in The Wife, and was widely considered the frontrunner as she claimed the top acting trophies at the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards, as well as tying with Lady Gaga at the Critics’ Choice Awards. Meanwhile, everyone else — Lady Gaga (A Star is Born), Olivia Colman (The Favourite), Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), and Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) — was perceived to be splitting the table scraps of remaining votes. But Colman, who offered up a outrageously funny, yet heartbreaking Queen Anne, gave the audience a royal jolt when her name was announced — and she topped off that shocker with another great performance: a heartfelt and hilarious speech. —Dan Snierson