The Awardist podcast: Debating the highs and lows of the 2020 Oscars

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Parasite type Movie Genre Drama,

Foreign Language

The 2020 Oscars have officially come and gone.

By now of course you know that history was made, when Parasite became both the first Korean film to win any Oscar and the first film not in English to win Best Picture, smashing 92 years of Academy Awards precedent in the process.

There was a lot to love about the annual awards fest this year (Jane Fonda presenting Best Picture was an all-time great), and there were plenty of head-scratching moments as well (presenters there just to present… the next presenter?). And on the final episode of this season of EW’s The Awardist podcast, hosts Shana Naomi Krochmal and David Canfield are joined once again by Joey Nolfi to dissect it all.

The trio discuss how Parasite pulled off its history-making wins, what they loved and what they didn’t about this year’s show, who had the weirdest speech, the most surprising wins and losses, and more. The group also reminisces on the awards season as a whole, and picks some favorite moments.

Also this week, we’re bringing back our interview with Parasite writer, director, and producer Bong Joon Ho, who henceforth will be known as a multiple Oscar winner.

Listen to the full discussion below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related content: