Oscars hit an all-time low in viewership

We get it: You didn’t see Parasite. Maybe that’s why you decided to skip the 92nd Academy Awards, and boy did it show: The ABC telecast hit an all-time low in viewership.
Nielsen reports that only 23.6 million people tuned in for the three-and-a-half hour extravaganza — down 6 million from last year’s first-ever hostless telecast (29.6 million viewers). Forgoing an emcee worked out well in 2019: The show was up 11 percent versus 2018, when it averaged 26.5 million. But the lack of a Billy Crystal or an Ellen DeGeneres didn’t seem to have the same appeal this year.
Despite a few random moments (was that really you, Enimem?) reviews for Sunday’s telecast weren’t that bad. EW’s own Darren Franich gave it a B+. But viewership of the Oscars continues to trend downward. Here’s how last night show ranks versus previous years:
2020: 23.6 million (Best Picture winner: Parasite)
2019: 29.6 million (Green Book)
2018: 26.5 million (The Shape of Water)
2017: 32.9 million (Moonlight)
2016: 34.4 million (Spotlight)
2015: 37.2 million (Birdman)
2014: 43.7 million (12 Years a Slave)
2013: 40.3 million (Argo)
2012: 39.3 million (The Artist)
2011: 37.9 million (The King’s Speech)
2010: 41.7 million (The Hurt Locker)
2009: 36.3 million (Slumdog Millionaire)
2008: 32.0 million (No Country for Old Men)
2007: 40.1 million (The Departed)
2006: 38.9 million (Crash)
2005: 42.1 million (Million Dollar Baby)
2004: 43.5 million (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King)
2003: 33.0 million (Chicago)
2002: 41.7 million (A Beautiful Mind)
2001: 42.9 million (Gladiator)
2000: 46.3 million (American Beauty)
1999: 45.6 million (Shakespeare in Love)
1998: 55.2 million (Titanic)
