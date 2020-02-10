Oscars hit an all-time low in viewership

We get it: You didn’t see Parasite. Maybe that’s why you decided to skip the 92nd Academy Awards, and boy did it show: The ABC telecast hit an all-time low in viewership.

Nielsen reports that only 23.6 million people tuned in for the three-and-a-half hour extravaganza — down 6 million from last year’s first-ever hostless telecast (29.6 million viewers). Forgoing an emcee worked out well in 2019: The show was up 11 percent versus 2018, when it averaged 26.5 million. But the lack of a Billy Crystal or an Ellen DeGeneres didn’t seem to have the same appeal this year.

Despite a few random moments (was that really you, Enimem?) reviews for Sunday’s telecast weren’t that bad. EW’s own Darren Franich gave it a B+. But viewership of the Oscars continues to trend downward. Here’s how last night show ranks versus previous years:

2020: 23.6 million (Best Picture winner: Parasite)

2019: 29.6 million (Green Book)

2018: 26.5 million (The Shape of Water)

2017: 32.9 million (Moonlight)

2016: 34.4 million (Spotlight)

2015: 37.2 million (Birdman)

2014: 43.7 million (12 Years a Slave)

2013: 40.3 million (Argo)

2012: 39.3 million (The Artist)

2011: 37.9 million (The King’s Speech)

2010: 41.7 million (The Hurt Locker)

2009: 36.3 million (Slumdog Millionaire)

2008: 32.0 million (No Country for Old Men)

2007: 40.1 million (The Departed)

2006: 38.9 million (Crash)

2005: 42.1 million (Million Dollar Baby)

2004: 43.5 million (The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King)

2003: 33.0 million (Chicago)

2002: 41.7 million (A Beautiful Mind)

2001: 42.9 million (Gladiator)

2000: 46.3 million (American Beauty)

1999: 45.6 million (Shakespeare in Love)

1998: 55.2 million (Titanic)

