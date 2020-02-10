Tom Hanks' last-minute joke change and more backstage moments you didn't see at the 2020 Oscars

While there was plenty of excitement on stage at the Academy Awards on Sunday (#BongHive eats tonight!), there were some fun backstage moments at the ceremony that you missed. From Tom Hanks changing a joke last minute to Jane Fonda’s adoration of her fellow actors, here are some behind-the-scene highlights from the 2020 Oscars.

When Zellweger came off stage, Fonda said to her, “Bravo to you! Girl, what a performance!” Truly appreciative, Zellweger moved toward Fonda and thanked her, and said, “You’re a knock-out!”

After hugging Malek, Zellweger said to no one in particular, ”If only I could stand up straight, I’m shaking so much!”



