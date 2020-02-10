Eminem reunites with Elton John after surprise Oscars performance

Years after Eminem and Elton John first performed together at the 2001 Grammys ceremony, they both performed at this year’s Oscars. They didn’t do a duet this time, but still manage to find each other backstage.

“I got to see my Uncle Elton tonight at the Oscars. Congrats on your win too, Sir!” Eminem tweeted over a picture of him next to the Best Original Song winner.

John performed his Rocketman song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” which went on to win Best Original Song. Eminem did a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself,” the 2003 Best Original Song winner which he had not performed at the time. Hey, 17 years isn’t too late, right?

Ever since their Grammys duet, Eminem and John have become real-life friends. The rapper told an interviewer in 2009 that when he first wanted to get sober, he called up John (who attended rehab in 1990) for advice. The friendship was still going strong in 2017, when John interviewed Eminem for Interview magazine. And as you can see in the picture below, they’re still friends today. Maybe one day they’ll even perform on stage together again.

