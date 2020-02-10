Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves give us the Something's Gotta Give ending we deserved at Oscars

Something’s Gotta Give…and it finally has.

On Sunday night, Diane Keaton and Keanu Reeves reunited on the Oscars stage, referencing their onscreen pairing in Something’s Gotta Give. The two famously played a romantic couple in the film, where Keaton’s playwright Erica Barry ends up catching the eye of Reeves’ Dr. Julian Mercer.

Erica and Julian are on the path to romantic bliss — he’s about to propose in Paris! But then Jack Nicholson’s Harry shows up, and Julian lets Erica go to pursue their love. It’s an ending that has long upset many audiences, wishing that Keaton actually nabbed the young, dashing, successful doctor instead of the womanizing Harry.

Keaton and Reeves intimated they sort of felt the same. After some adorable banter about working together and Nancy Meyers’ unforgettable script, Keaton quipped, “Let’s be frank, it was good times.” But when Reeves responded, “You and Jack!” Keaton demurred, saying, “I wouldn’t go that far.”

Meyers put the cherry on the revisionist ending later that night when she shared a photo of the two on the broadcast with the caption, “Whoa. Maybe they did end up together.” Seventeen years later, Meyers finally gave audiences hope that they got the ending they longed for.

Do we smell a sequel?

Related content: