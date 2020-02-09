Renée Zellweger dedicates Best Actress Oscar win to Judy Garland's 'unique exceptionalism'

Dreams that you dare to dream really do come true!

At Sunday’s 92nd Academy Awards ceremony, Renée Zellweger took home the Oscar for Best Actress for her portrayal of Judy Garland in the 2019 biographical drama Judy, which details the last year of the iconic singer and actress’ life.

“This past year of conversations celebrating Judy Garland across generations and across cultures has been a really cool reminder that our heroes unite us and inspire us to find the best in ourselves,” said Zellweger in her acceptance speech. “They unite us. When we look to our heroes we agree, and that matters. When we celebrate our heroes, we’re reminded of who we are as one people united and though Judy Garland did not receive this honor in her time, I am certain that this moment is an extension of the celebration of her legacy that began on our film set…Her legacy of unique exceptionalism and inclusivity and generosity of spirit, it transcends any one artistic achievement. Miss Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us. This is certainly for you. I am so grateful.”

The actress — who also took home the SAG Award for Best Actress for Judy this year — is celebrating her second Oscar win. She nabbed the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Cold Mountain back in 2004. Zellweger beat out Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), and Charlize Theron (Bombshell) for the accolade. “I felt that there was a certain injustice in the blanket of tragedy that was thrust over that final chapter of her life,” Zellweger told EW of the role back in 2019 when we crowned her one of our Entertainers of the Year. “I thought, ‘Just because you think that you can summarize or that you can draw a conclusion based on what you’re seeing on the outside, it doesn’t make it the truth.’ I felt like everybody on that set, we were sort of advocating for her.”

