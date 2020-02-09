Bombshell makeup artist makes Charlize Theron cry with emotional Oscars speech

The Academy has painted streaks of gold onto Charlize Theron‘s flawless transformation into a Bombshell blonde.

Artists Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan, and Vivian Baker won the Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at Sunday’s Academy Awards ceremony for their work in giving the Best Actress-nominated Theron a drastic makeover for her role as controversial former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly in Jay Roach’s searing drama about TV executive Roger Ailes’ sex scandals at the conservative media outlet. Hiro’s emotional acceptance speech moved the performer to tears.

“[We] give our heartfelt thanks to Charlize Theron. You’re an amazing actor and producer, and your compassion and love made this film possible,” Hiro said as a teary-eyed Theron dropped her head into her hands. “Because of your bravery and passion we were able to set a new bar in the makeup industry and create a new way to tell stories.”

Image zoom Hilary Bronwyn Gayle/Lionsgate

Hiro’s work included outfitting Theron — who coaxed the Darkest Hour Oscar winner out of retirement to work on Bombshell — in various facial prosthetics, which the actress-producer sported as she played the news anchor who helped blow the whistle on Ailes’ misconduct.

“She’s pretty hard, and she comes across a certain way that feels very strong and very much like you can’t break through any of that wall. But there are moments where you watch her — especially after [the events in Bombshell] take place — where you can see some of her vulnerability,” Theron previously told EW. “The prosthetics on the eyes were [especially] tricky. We were all cracking up because only one eye would blink, and it looked like I had a glass eye.”

See the full list of Oscar winners.

Related content: