Hollywood’s biggest night proved to be a huge one for Parasite.
Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy, class-warfare thriller went from the basement to the penthouse while tearing down all sorts of boundaries at the host-free Oscars on Sunday night. The awards-circuit darling became the first Korean film to win Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature before Bong went even bigger, becoming only the second Asian director to triumph in the Best Director category, (joining Ang Lee for 2012’s Life of Pi). And then Parasite went next level by winning its fourth Oscar, for Best Picture, edging out such competition as 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and becoming the first film not in the English language to win this category.
Joker, which entered the night leading all contenders with 11 nominations, managed to convert only two, though one was in a key category: a Best Lead Actor victory for Joaquin Phoenix. (With Renée Zellweger following Phoenix’s win with a Best Lead Actress trophy for Judy, the key prizes at Screen Actors Guild Awards — which Phoenix and Zellweger also claimed — proved once again to be a reliable Oscar bellwether. Twenty-two of the last 26 lead actors have now gone from the SAG podium to the Oscars’, while 19 of the 26 actresses followed that same path.)
Three films entered the 92nd Academy Awards — which ABC broadcast live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre — with 10 nominations, tied for second place. The Irishman was whacked all together, becoming the only Best Picture nominee to come up winless. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood claimed two trophies, including a night-starting win for Brad Pitt in the Best Supporting Actor category. 1917 scooped up three awards, for sound mixing, cinematography, and visual effects.
In other trophy news, Ford v Ferrari emerged victorious in two editing categories: sound and film. And while Scarlett Johansson couldn’t convert her rare acting double nominations (for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit), her Marriage costar Laura Dern did wind up on stage in victory, as did Jojo Rabbit writer Taika Waititi. Scroll down to see who else went home clutching a trophy (or trophies) on Oscar night.
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
WINNER Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois
I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin
Klaus, Sergio Pablos
Missing Link, Chris Butler
WINNER: Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley
Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva
Kitbull, Rosanna Sullivan
Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
WINNER: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Best Live-Action Short Film
“Brotherhood”
“Nefta Football Club”
WINNER: “The Neighbors’ Window”
“Saria”
“A Sister”
Best Production Design
The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves
Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova
1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales
WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh,
Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee
Best Costume Design
The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson
Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo
Joker, Mark Bridges
WINNER: Little Women, Jacqueline Durran
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips
Best Documentary Feature
WINNER: American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Best Documentary Short Subject
In the Absence
WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk, Run, Cha-Cha
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Best Sound Editing
WINNER: Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester
Joker, Alan Robert Murray
1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Woods and David Acord
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano
Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow
Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland
WINNER: 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano
Best Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
WINNER: Roger Deakins, 1917
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Film Editing
WINNER: Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland
The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker
Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles
Joker, Jeff Groth
Parasite, Jinmo Yang
Best Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
WINNER: 1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
WINNER: Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker
Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou
Judy, Jeremy Woodhead
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White
1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole
Best International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain and Glory (Spain)
WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)
Best Original Score
WINNER: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir
Little Women, Alexandre Desplat
Marriage Story, Randy Newman
1917, Thomas Newman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams
Best Original Song
“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4
WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman
“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough
“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II
“Stand Up,” Harriet
Best Director
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Todd Phillips, Joker
Sam Mendes, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy
Best Picture
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
WINNER: Parasite
