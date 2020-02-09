Hollywood’s biggest night proved to be a huge one for Parasite.

Bong Joon Ho’s black comedy, class-warfare thriller went from the basement to the penthouse while tearing down all sorts of boundaries at the host-free Oscars on Sunday night. The awards-circuit darling became the first Korean film to win Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature before Bong went even bigger, becoming only the second Asian director to triumph in the Best Director category, (joining Ang Lee for 2012’s Life of Pi). And then Parasite went next level by winning its fourth Oscar, for Best Picture, edging out such competition as 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and becoming the first film not in the English language to win this category.

Joker, which entered the night leading all contenders with 11 nominations, managed to convert only two, though one was in a key category: a Best Lead Actor victory for Joaquin Phoenix. (With Renée Zellweger following Phoenix’s win with a Best Lead Actress trophy for Judy, the key prizes at Screen Actors Guild Awards — which Phoenix and Zellweger also claimed — proved once again to be a reliable Oscar bellwether. Twenty-two of the last 26 lead actors have now gone from the SAG podium to the Oscars’, while 19 of the 26 actresses followed that same path.)

Three films entered the 92nd Academy Awards — which ABC broadcast live from Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre — with 10 nominations, tied for second place. The Irishman was whacked all together, becoming the only Best Picture nominee to come up winless. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood claimed two trophies, including a night-starting win for Brad Pitt in the Best Supporting Actor category. 1917 scooped up three awards, for sound mixing, cinematography, and visual effects.

In other trophy news, Ford v Ferrari emerged victorious in two editing categories: sound and film. And while Scarlett Johansson couldn’t convert her rare acting double nominations (for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit), her Marriage costar Laura Dern did wind up on stage in victory, as did Jojo Rabbit writer Taika Waititi. Scroll down to see who else went home clutching a trophy (or trophies) on Oscar night.

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

WINNER Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, Dean DeBlois

I Lost My Body, Jeremy Clapin

Klaus, Sergio Pablos

Missing Link, Chris Butler

WINNER: Toy Story 4, Josh Cooley

Best Animated Short Film

Dcera, Daria Kashcheeva WINNER: Hair Love, Matthew A. Cherry

Kitbull, Rosanna Sullivan Memorable, Bruno Collet Sister, Siqi Song

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

WINNER: Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Best Live-Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

WINNER: “The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Best Production Design

The Irishman, Bob Shaw and Regina Graves

Jojo Rabbit, Ra Vincent and Nora Sopkova

1917, Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales

WINNER: Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh,

Parasite, Lee Ha-Jun and Cho Won Woo, Han Ga Ram, and Cho Hee

Best Costume Design

The Irishman, Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson

Jojo Rabbit, Mayes C. Rubeo

Joker, Mark Bridges

WINNER: Little Women, Jacqueline Durran

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Arianne Phillips

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland



Best Documentary Short Subject

In the Absence

WINNER: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk, Run, Cha-Cha

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Sound Editing

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari, Don Sylvester

Joker, Alan Robert Murray

1917, Oliver Tarney and Rachel Tate

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Wylie Stateman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Matthew Woods and David Acord

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra, Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano

Ford v Ferrari, Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow

Joker, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland

WINNER: 1917, Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano

Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

WINNER: Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Ford v Ferrari, Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland

The Irishman, Thelma Schoonmaker

Jojo Rabbit, Tom Eagles

Joker, Jeff Groth

Parasite, Jinmo Yang

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

WINNER: 1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

WINNER: Bombshell, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker

Joker, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou

Judy, Jeremy Woodhead

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White

1917, Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

WINNER: Parasite (South Korea)

Best Original Score

WINNER: Joker, Hildur Guðnadóttir

Little Women, Alexandre Desplat

Marriage Story, Randy Newman

1917, Thomas Newman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, John Williams

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

WINNER: “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into the Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Sam Mendes, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Bong Joon Ho, Parasite



Best Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best Picture

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

WINNER: Parasite

