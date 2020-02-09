Randy Newman gets behind the piano to perform Toy Story 4 song at Oscars

Toy Story 4 type Movie Genre Animated

Randy Newman, who’s as crucial to Pixar’s Toy Story movies as Woody or Buzz, took the stage Sunday night during the 92nd Oscars to perform his nominated song from Toy Story 4, “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away.”

Newman, who also penned and performed “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” for the first Toy Story, wrote “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” and sung the piece behind a piano on the Oscars main stage. The performance followed Toy Story 4’s big win for Best Animated Feature, triumphing over Golden Globe winner Missing Link and Annie Awards feature winner Klaus.

Toy Story 4 introduced Tony Hale’s Forky in the long-awaited fourth installment of the Pixar franchise. While on a road trip, Woody (Tom Hanks) and Buzz Lightyear (Tim Allen) set out on a mission to find Forky when he gets separated from his mini-family.

Among the performers during Oscars night was Idina Menzel, who joined nine other Elsa voice actors from international versions of Frozen 2 to sing “Into the Unknown.” Harriet star Cynthia Erivo was also tapped to sing “Stand Up,” the song she recorded for the film.

