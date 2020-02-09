It’s Hollywood’s biggest night! But before the 92nd annual Academy Awards ceremony kicks off later today, you’ll want to get the party started with PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live show.

Beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, EW’s editor-in-chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV anchor Lola Ogunnaike will be chatting up your favorite stars on the red carpet before they head into the Dolby Theatre to see who takes home Oscar gold. PeopleTV’s Jeremy Parsons will also be hosting a live watch party at the Montalbán in Hollywood, where he will be joined by PEOPLE and EW editors including Melody Chiu, Gerrad Hall, Zoe Ruderman, Andrea Lavinthal, and Julie Jordan. The group will be discussing the nominees, the fashion, and more.

This will be the second year in a row where the Oscars do not have a host, so anything can happen. Stay with EW all night for complete coverage. The 92nd Academy Awards will air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

