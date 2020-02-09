Julia Butters is doing her first-ever Oscars right.

Ahead of the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Butters — the 10-year-old breakout star of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood — stopped to chat to EW’s editor-in-chief JD Heyman and PeopleTV anchor Lola Ogunnaike during PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live show — and she came prepared.

After sharing her giddy excitement to even be at the ceremony, the young star then went on to reveal the one item she had to pack in her purse: A turkey sandwich. “You can see some of it poking out through here,” she said holding up her bag. “Sandwich! It’s a sandwich.” Butters then took a bite out of the snack with an emphatic: “It’s the Oscars — there can’t be any regrets. There’s no going back!”

Butters also shared her joy of working with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt on the Quentin Tarantino-directed film, and her general overall happiness to be attending the ceremony. “Tonight I just feel amazing,” she said. “I’m so excited to be here! I’m excited to see everyone here! I’m excited to be doing this interview right now!”

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is nominated in 10 categories at this year’s ceremony, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor for DiCaprio, and Supporting Actor for Pitt.

Stay with EW all night for complete coverage. The 92nd Academy Awards will air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

