Natalie Portman honors snubbed female directors with Oscars outfit

The Academy once again failed to recognize female filmmakers this year, but Natalie Portman certainly isn’t going to.

The star arrived on the red carpet at the 92nd Oscars on Sunday afternoon wearing a black gown by Dior with a sheer, gold-embroidered outer layer. She topped the look with a long black coat, the inside edge of which was embroidered with the names of some of the female directors who did not receive nominations this year.

Image zoom David Fisher/Shutterstock

Look closely at the edge of her jacket and you can make out the last names of Lorene Scafaria (Hustlers), Lulu Wang (The Farewell), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Mati Diop (Atlantics), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Melina Matsoukas (Queen and Slim), Alma Har’el (Honey Boy), and Céline Sciamma (Portrait of a Lady on Fire).

“I wanted to recognize the women who were not recognized for their incredible work this year, in my subtle way,” the actress said in a video shared on Twitter by the Los Angeles Times’ Amy Kaufman.

Natalie Portman embroidered her Dior cape with all of the female directors who weren't nominated for #Oscars. Check out her explanation here. pic.twitter.com/kyyo2wVMZf — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) February 10, 2020

This isn’t the first time Portman — who made her own feature directorial debut with 2015’s A Tale of Love and Darkness — has spoken out about Hollywood institutions’ failure to recognize the work of female artists. At the 2018 Golden Globes, presenting the award for Best Director alongside Ron Howard, the star introduced the list of contenders by saying, “and here are the all-male nominees.”

This year’s (all-male) Oscar nominees for Best Director are Parasite’s Bong Joon Ho, 1917’s Sam Mendes, Joker’s Todd Phillips, The Irishman’s Martin Scorsese, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’s Quentin Tarantino.

