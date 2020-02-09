Amy Sussman/Getty

Forget Best Picture or Best Director, the boys from Jojo Rabbit just won the Cutest Red Carpet Duo award. Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates from Taika Waititi’s acclaimed film stole the show by having the most fun out of anyone on Sunday’s Oscars red carpet.

While many seasoned awards show-goers might be over the predictable questions and cheesing for the camera at this point, the two young stars were all in. They jumped, joked, and laughed the whole way down the carpet.

At one point, when an interviewer told the two to enjoy their night, Yates cheekily replied, “Let’s die of sleep loss!”

The internet loved the pair’s enthusiasm, with one fan tweeting, “Petition to have these two host The #Oscars next year!”

Another reporter wrote, “The Jojo Rabbit kids are making the red carpet for me.”

Roman Griffin Davis & Archie Yates from Jojo Rabbit jumping on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/PkoR8lyZg7 — Jonny Bunning (@JonnyBunning) February 9, 2020

i stan the chubby kid from JOJO RABBIT who, when told by giuliana rancic to enjoy his night, yelled "LET'S DIE OF SLEEP LOSS" — lindsey romain (@lindseyromain) February 9, 2020

The Jojo Rabbit kids are making the red carpet for me #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cUBITu64dZ — Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) February 9, 2020

#JoJoRabbit's Roman Griffin Davis and Archie Yates are having the BEST time on the #Oscars red carpet. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/0J41BcLvBh — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) February 9, 2020

Directed by Waititi, Jojo Rabbit stars Davis as Jojo, a lonely boy who possesses Nazi sensibilities (and affinity for Hitler, whom Waititi portrays as the boy’s spirited imaginary friend), with Yates playing his best friend Yorki. However, his intolerance wears down after he bonds with a young Jewish girl (Thomasin McKenzie) his mother (Scarlett Johansson) has hidden inside the walls of their German home during World War II.

The film is up for six Oscars tonight, including Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress for Johansson, and Best Adapted Screenplay for Waititi.

