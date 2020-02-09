Here’s a sentence you probably weren’t expecting: Cats made an appearance at the Oscars on Sunday night.

James Corden and Rebel Wilson brought the feline fun to the 92nd Academy Awards, evoking their Cats characters in full furry suits and makeup to present the Oscar for Best Visual Effects.

“As cast members of the motion picture Cats, nobody more than us understands the importance of good visual effects,” the two joked before rattling off the list of nominees, which comprised The Lion King, The Irishman, 1917, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and Avengers: Endgame.

The two were, of course, poking fun at the much-maligned visual effects in Tom Hooper’s big-screen adaptation, which nearly caused a Twitter meltdown when they were first revealed in the film’s trailer last summer. Despite the heavy use of visual effects, the film, which received poor reviews upon its release, was not nominated for the VFX Oscar (or any others for which it was eligible).

Before announcing the winner, the two continued the bit by batting at the mic and watching it bobble back and forth. 1917 ultimately won the award.

