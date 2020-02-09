Idina Menzel performs 'Into the Unknown' at the Oscars with international Elsas

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Looks like the Oscars just can’t let this one go.

Broadway star and Frozen 2 actress Idina Menzel took the stage to perform that film’s Best Original Song nominee, “Into the Unknown,” at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, and Josh Gad was on hand to crack a joke about it. Gad, who voices everyone’s favorite snowman Olaf in the Frozen films, introduced Menzel by reminding the audience that her name is “pronounced exactly as it is spelled.”

The bit of course referred to a viral incident at the 2014 Oscars when she was on hand to perform Frozen’s “Let It Go,” and John Travolta introduced her as the “wickedly talented, one and only, Adele Dazeem.” The hilarious gaffe has lived on in Oscars history, spawning countless memes and even a parody Twitter account.

Menzel and Travolta, who have made it clear they share no hard feelings, have made numerous references and jokes to the mistake over the years. Most recently this included Menzel poking fun at Travolta on Twitter after it was announced that she’d be performing on the Oscars stage once more. “When I was a little girl I dreamed of moments like these. Who is brave enough to introduce me?” she wrote.

On Sunday, Menzel, who voices Elsa in the Frozen films, was joined by Norwegian artist Aurora as well as the voices of Elsa from Denmark, Germany, Japan, Latin America, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, and Thailand.

In addition to the Frozen star, Janelle Monae, Billie Eilish, Randy Newman, Chrissy Metz, Cynthia Erivo, and Elton John are all slated to perform Sunday night.

