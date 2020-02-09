How to watch and stream the 2020 Oscars online

There honestly aren’t that many questions surrounding the 92nd annual Academy Awards tonight, as this awards season has been pretty predictable. Of course, we’ll be watching for any upsets — will someone swoop in and beat out Joaquin Phoenix for Best Actor honors? — and keeping our eye on who takes the coveted title of Best Picture.

But in order to see how everything shakes out, there is one very important question that does need to be answered: How does one actually watch the Oscars, particularly if you’ve cut the cord. Check out EW’s handy guide below.

How to watch the Oscars red carpet

To catch all of the pre-Oscars interviews and red carpet fashion, check out PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly’s Red Carpet Live show starting at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT. PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike and EW’s editor-in-chief JD Heyman will be interviewing Hollywood’s biggest stars as they arrive at the Dolby Theatre. A few blocks away, Jeremy Parsons will be hosting a viewing party at the Montalbán theater, where he and a panel of experts will be discussing everything going down that night. The livestream will be available on EW.com.

Additionally, Oscars Live on the Red Carpet begins at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. But if you can’t watch on TV, be sure to check out the ABC Live Stream at abc.com or the ABC app to see the on-air broadcast. However, those two digital options are only available with a participating TV provider account in select markets.

If you need more red carpet action, Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live starts streaming on Twitter at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

How to watch the ceremony

If you haven’t canceled your cable subscription yet, you can watch the awards show on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, or digitally on the ABC Live Stream at abc.com or the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider (see the full list of participating providers). The ceremony, which is scheduled to last for about three hours (but you can expect to run over!) can also be streamed live on ABC’s Oscar website, as well as Hulu Live, Sling TV, and AT&T Now.

