Oscar winner Eminem finally makes it to show 17 years later, performs 'Lose Yourself'

Eminem seized his second opportunity to be on stage at the Oscars.

Seventeen years after winning the Academy Award for Best Original Song, the rapper appeared for a surprise performance of “Lose Yourself,” the memorable anthem of his semi-autobiographical film 8 Mile.

As Eminem tweeted after his performance (with the help of a tweaked “Lose Yourself” lyric), this was a longtime coming, considering he didn’t make the trip in 2003 to accept his trophy.

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

And the surprise nature of the performance resulted in some A-plus reaction shots from the Hollywood elite in the crowd. People like Gal Gadot, Zazie Beetz, and others were feeling the beat and losing themselves in the music.

Meanwhile, Martin Scorsese looked calm but not ready. Maybe he’s more of a lasagna guy?

