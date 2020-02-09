Rocketman type Movie Genre Biopic,

The Rocket Man is still standing.

Elton John delivered a typically spectacular (as in loaded with spectacle) show at the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday, performing his Oscar-nominated song “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from 2019’s fantastical John biopic Rocketman. Playing a red grand piano, the legendary musician took the stage in a purple suit as bright lights and a Rocketman-themed video show bathed the Dolby Theatre in vibrant colors. Backed by a band including a horns section and a half dozen backup singers, John brought the house down with an exuberant performance of the joyful song.

Though the song was recorded as a duet between John and Taron Egerton for the film, the Rocketman star was not on hand for Sunday’s performance. (“He has more work to do, he’s had a raft of really fantastic offers. I think he’s earned his place to retire from the Rocketman promotional train,” Rocketman producer, and John’s husband, David Furnish told EW earlier this week.)

John’s fourth Oscar-nominated song, “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” was co-written by the musician’s longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin (who was portrayed by Jamie Bell in the biopic), with this nomination being the lyricist’s first. (John’s other three nominated songs, including winner “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” were written with Tim Rice for The Lion King.) John and Taupin won their first award together at the Golden Globes earlier this year; as John reminded the audience, they’ve never won a Grammy as a duo in 52 years of collaboration.

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” is nominated alongside “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” (from Toy Story 4), “I’m Standing With You” (from Breakthrough), “Into the Unknown” (from Frozen II), and “Stand Up” (from Harriet) for the Best Original Song Oscar. You can check out the full list of winners here.

