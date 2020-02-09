This Is Us star Chrissy Metz just lived Kate Pearson's dream performing at the Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This Is Us‘ Kate Pearson dreams of making a career as a singer — and Chrissy Metz just lived her character’s dreams.

The television star performed “I’m Standing With You” from her faith-based film Breakthrough. The track was penned by songwriting legend Diane Warren, who could finally get her Oscar tonight after being nominated a whopping 11 times.

Metz took to the Oscar stage to deliver the song in a sparkling blue cape dress, in keeping with one of the biggest fashion trends of the night. Her soulful take on the song showcased a new range she hasn’t had the chance to quite dig into on This Is Us. Metz was backed up by a gospel choir standing in front of a swirling blue background meant to represent the role of water in Breakthrough‘s plot.

“The song is so beautiful, and I think it needs to be heard,” she previously told EW while preparing to perform the song live for the first time during April’s ACM Awards.

In Breakthrough, Metz stars as Joyce Smith, a woman whose teenage son drowned, was pronounced dead, and miraculously came back to life as she prayed over his body. The film marked a significant move for Metz outside of This Is Us, but its crowning (and most fitting) achievement is that it led to her performing live on the Oscars — a possibility her This Is Us character can still only dream about.

Fans of the show will know that Metz has a beautiful voice after witnessing her deliver a beautiful cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide.” Kate also attempts a brief career stint as an Adele-o-gram. In fact, Kate’s singing dreams came by virtue of Metz’s own childhood aspirations, so it’s a real full-circle moment for her to perform at the Oscars.

Not even a This Is Us flash-forward could have predicted this.

