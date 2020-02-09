Brad Pitt, fresh off Oscar win, says he's planning to 'disappear for a little while'

Maybe crafting all those funny awards show speeches took too much out of him.

Brad Pitt, hot off a successful awards season capped with a coveted Academy Award win, says he’s planning on retreating to the shadows (a.k.a. not in the public’s eye).

“Right now, I think it’s time to go disappear for a little while now and get back to making things,” he told reporters backstage at the Oscars on Sunday, shortly after he nabbed the Best Supporting Actor award for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

And when asked if he was having the time of his life, Pitt kept it real, replying, “I hope not. I hope I got other s— going on.”

Indeed, he’s not slated to act in any upcoming films; Pitt will instead be producing a slew of 2020 features, including the drama Blonde starring Ana de Armas and Adrien Brody, through his Plan B Entertainment company.

Pitt continued backstage, saying, “it has been a really special run and again, it’s a community I love and friends I’ve made over 30 years, and they mean a lot to me, truly. And I feel a responsibility to that, more than anything. More than like a victory lap.”

And although his funny acceptance speeches at various award ceremonies (like the SAG Awards) have blown up on social media, Pitt revealed he was actually uncomfortable speaking on stage.

“Historically I’ve always been really tentative about speeches. They make me nervous,” he said. “For me, it was just about getting cozy up in front of a mass of people. I know that sounds antithetical given the profession I’ve chosen but it’s not necessarily my thing. So that’s probably what I’ll remember [about this awards season].”

For his win Sunday night, Pitt thanked director Quentin Tarantino and costar Leonardo DiCaprio on stage, adding, “Leo, I’ll ride on your coattails any day, man. The view’s fantastic.”

Pitt starred as Cliff Booth, stunt actor to the stars — one star in particular, faded television actor Rick Dalton (DiCaprio) — in Tarantino’s film. Pitt swept awards season with this role, winning Supporting Actor awards at the Golden Globes, BAFTA Awards, the National Board of Review, and the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

His win comes after three previous acting Oscar nominations for Twelve Monkeys, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Moneyball., and he’s a previous winner as a producer on 12 Years a Slave.

—Reporting by Devan Coggan

