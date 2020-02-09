Elton John calls winning Best Original Song Oscar with Bernie Taupin 'a dream for us'

Congratulations, Elton John and Bernie Taupin!

During Sunday’s 92nd Academy Award ceremony, the longtime songwriting double act took home the Oscar for Best Original Song for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” the track John performed and co-wrote with collaborator Taupin for Rocketman. John also performed the song from the bio-musical of his own life directed by Dexter Fletcher and starring Taron Egerton and Richard Madden.

“Thank you to Bernie who’s been the constant thing in my life, when I was screwed up and when I was normal,” said John — who also performed the song during the ceremony — in his acceptance speech. “This is a dream for us — we’ve never been nominated for anything like this.” John and Taupin also paid tribute to the cast and crew of Rocketman, but like John, Taupin also singled out his collaborator in his thanks. “Being here with this guy…I don’t even have words for it,” he said. “This is just justification for 53 years of just hammering it out and doing what we do.”

Image zoom Kevin Winter/Getty Images

This is John’s second Oscar having won previously at the 67th Academy Awards in 1995 in the same category for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” which he composed for The Lion King. Tim Rice wrote the lyrics. At this year’s ceremony, John and Taupin beat out “I’m Standing With You” from Breakthrough performed by Chrissy Metz’s and written by Diane Warren; “Stand Up” from Harriet performed by Cynthia Erivo and written by Erivo and Joshuah Campbell; “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away” from Toy Story 4, performed and written by Randy Newman; and “Into the Unknown” from Frozen 2, performed by Idina Menzel and written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

