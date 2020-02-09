Parasite makes history as first Korean film to win an Oscar with Best Original Screenplay

Parasite type Movie Genre Drama,

Foreign Language

Here’s something both the Park and Kim families can probably be happy about: Parasite just made history at the 92nd Academy Awards.

The class warfare thriller became just the sixth foreign language film to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay on Sunday night. Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won’s screenplay joins the likes of Marie-Louise, The Red Balloon, Divorce Italian Style, A Man and a Woman, and Talk to Her with the honor. It is also the first South Korean-made film to win an Oscar — which the filmmaker was caught on camera admiring after giving his acceptance speech.



The win is just the latest in an impressive stream of accolades for the film, which started with the Palme d’Or at Cannes last year, and more recently saw it win the original screenplay honors at the Writers Guild of America and BAFTA Awards. It also became the first foreign-language film to win the top honors at the SAG Awards, when it won for Best Ensemble at that ceremony. At the Oscars, it was up against the screenplays for 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Knives Out, and Marriage Story.

Parasite was nominated for an additional five Oscars on Sunday night, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Editing, Best Production Design, and Best International Feature Film (previously known as Best Foreign Language Film). In the end, it won for Best Director, Best International Feature Film, and Best Picture.

See the full list of Oscar winners.

Related content: