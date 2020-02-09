The best jokes of the 2020 Oscars from Chris Rock, Brad Pitt, and more

DEAN TREML/Getty Images

There may be no host but that doesn’t mean the Oscars have to carry on without some much-needed jokes! Here are the best yuks so far at the 92nd Academy Awards:

“Mahershala Ali has two Oscars. You know what that means when cops pull him over? Nothing.” (Chris Rock)

“Jeff Bezos is so rich he got divorced and is still the richest man in the world. He saw Marriage Story and thought it was a comedy.“ (Chris Rock)

“Marty, I’ve got to tell you I love the first season of The Irishman.” (Chris Rock)

“I gotta tell you I’ve got a Ford, I got a Ferrari. It ain’t even close. That’s like Halle Berry versus gum disease.” (Chris Rock)

“Cynthia Erivo did such a great job hiding black people, the academy got her to hide all the nominees. Cynthia is Eddie Murphy under this stage?” (Chris Rock)

“They told me I had 45 seconds up here, which was 45 more seconds than the Senate gave John Bolton this week. I’m thinking Quentin does a movie about it and in the end, the adults do the right thing.” (Brad Pitt)

“A man whose matrix we would all like to reload, Keanu Reeves.” (Kelly Marie Tran)

” I can now officially say I’ve held an Oscar on this stage.” (Salma Hayek, holding Oscar Isaac’s hand)

“I want to thank my wonderful wife of 34 years who gave up her editing career for me to pursue my career, but she raised our kids and she did a great job because neither one of them are politicians.” (Donald Sylvester, sound editor)

“Oh, we know all about film editors. They’re the ones who like to cut out a lot of my lines … it was originally Ford v Ferrari v Farrell. I’m still in a lot of the key art.” (Will Ferrell)

“There has never been a museum dedicated to the arts and sciences of pictures. But it is being born, this labor of love. A bunch of us were just over there this morning. I was putting up some drywall. Scarlett Johansson had brought her orbital sander. Brad Pitt was on the roof working with his shirt off, as was Colin Jost. And dude, that was no contest.” (Tom Hanks)

“I’m bloody ready to drink tonight.” (Bong Joon Ho)

“After winning Best International Feature, I thought I was done for the day and was ready to relax … thank you. I will drink until next morning.” (Bong Joon Ho)

“Hello there. Thank you for having me back. It’s such a pleasure to be here. Last year was the best night of my husband’s life.” (Olivia Colman)

