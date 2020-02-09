Toy Story 4 wins Best Animated Film at the Oscars

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Disney’s Pixar is back on top in the Oscars animation race.

Toy Story 4, the long-awaited next chapter in the saga of Woody and Buzz, won Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards ceremony Sunday night in Los Angeles.

“We take great pride in the fact that we get to make family films and that ‘Toy Story 4’ is really a love letter to our families,” producer Jonas Rivera said during the acceptance speech. “This is for our parents, this is for our wives, this is for our kids, we love you.”

Last year, it was Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse that beat Pixar’s Incredibles 2 and Disney’s Ralph Breaks the Internet, which at the time broke Disney’s streak of winning Best Animated film since 2011.

Featuring the voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts, and Tony Hale, among many others, the film sees the introduction of a new toy, Forky (Hale), who becomes lost on a road trip, prompting Woody (Hanks), Buzz Lightyear (Allen), and the rest of the team to find and save him.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World (DreamWorks), Missing Link (LAIKA), Klaus (Netflix), and I Lost My Body (Netflix) were also nominated in the category.

