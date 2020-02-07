Predicting the Oscars is always a dicey business. No matter how locked-in the winners seem to be by the time the big night arrives, you can usually expect a surprise or two when the envelopes are opened onstage at the Dolby Theatre. That doesn’t stop people from doing their best to predict the winners, of course; even the Academy itself got in on the action this year!

Image zoom Christopher Polk/Getty Images

As Oscar Sunday approaches, take a minute to make your own predictions by filling out EW’s Oscar ballot. Feel free to fly in the face of who and what so-called conventional wisdom says will win (it’s your ballot; you can even write in Adam Sandler for Best Actor if you really want to). After all, the Best Picture race is still up in the air, so who knows what could happen? Okay, there’s basically no chance Ford v Ferrari will win, but dare to dream, you Christian Bale fans!

To print out your own Oscar score sheet, download EW’s ballot, and don’t forget to tune in to the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Image zoom

