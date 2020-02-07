EW's final Oscar predictions in all 24 categories

Wilson Webb/Sony; Andrew Cooper/Columbia; Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.; Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment; Courtesy of LD Entertainment and Roadside Attractions

Ahead of the 2020 Academy Awards, airing this Sunday, EW makes its final predictions for who will win — in all 24 categories.

Best Picture

Where once films like The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood seemed primed to take the top prize — alas, yet again, this doesn’t look like Quentin Tarantino‘s year — over the past few weeks, 1917 has emerged as a pretty clear frontrunner and Parasite as the underdog challenger. The former has the precursors on its side — a potent combo of DGA, BAFTA, and PGA wins — but the latter has the heart and no shortage of passionate industry support. (We can’t forget that electric SAG upset win.) So we’ll predict with our hearts, too. (Running in a curious third position is Jojo Rabbit, beloved by a good chunk of Academy voters.) —David Canfield

PROJECTED WINNER: Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director

Whether you’re a cinephile or a casual moviegoer, whether or not you enjoyed 1917, the film remains a spectacle of directorial flourish, from its eye-popping visuals to the heavily choreographed, months-long plotting of its principal cast’s movements throughout the film’s massive, war-torn locations. Its merits as a filmmaking feat exist separately from its quality as a narrative work (though those are present, too), and industry voters will have a tough time not voting for Sam Mendes’ intricate orchestration as a shining beacon of excellence (or, at the very least, organizational mastery), with moving parts working together in a product that represents the industry at its best. —Joey Nolfi

PROJECTED WINNER: Sam Mendes, 1917

Martin Scorsese, The Irishman

Todd Phillips, Joker

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Actress in a Leading Role

As we saw with The Wife last year, Academy members’ feelings about the quality of a film itself — even if the performance at its center is beloved and heavily decorated on the precursor circuit — can ultimately block an acting frontrunner from taking the top prize in the end. Most industry insiders seem to think of Judy as a subpar work with a shining central performance from Renée Zellweger, and there appears to be some late-breaking heat for Bombshell’s Charlize Theron creeping up the ballots (read our feature with anonymous Oscar voters ), but Zellweger’s comeback narrative appears to hold more weight than Close’s, and she should be in good enough standing amongst her peers to pull off a win in a relatively weak category. —JN

PROJECTED WINNER: Renée Zellweger, Judy

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Leading Role

The only thing ever standing in Joaquin Phoenix’s way was whether Academy voters would ultimately warm to Joker. They did so, resoundingly, honoring the critically divisive film with a leading 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Phoenix’s enormous performance has long been considered Joker‘s chief virtue, thus it’s no surprise he’d be rewarded here accordingly. A shaky Golden Globes speech may have disrupted his path to victory ever-so-slightly, but in subsequent acceptances ranging from humbly gracious to sharply pointed, he’s confirmed to any doubters that now is his time. —DC

PROJECTED WINNER: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Without a little J. Lo drama, where else does this category have to go? Laura Dern has proven unbeatable time and again for her work in Marriage Story, and none of her fellow nominees pose a serious threat to change that. Maybe this particular group of voters were huge fans of Florence Pugh‘s breakout year? Maybe Jojo-mentum is real, pushing Scarlett Johansson over the edge? If you ask us, this is probably the acting category most ripe for a surprise. And that’s saying something, because Dern is way ahead. —DC

PROJECTED WINNER: Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little Women

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

While affection for Joe Pesci proved very evident during the voting period, Brad Pitt’s undeniable likability (on display in full force across an increasingly endearing series of acceptance speeches as he steamrolled the precursors) should be enough to fuel his first Oscar victory in an acting category (he previously won as a producer on 12 Years a Slave). —JN

PROJECTED WINNER: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

The Rest of Our Predictions

Best Original Screenplay

Rian Johnson, Knives Out

Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story

Sam Mendes, Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho, Han Jin Won; Story by Bong Joon Ho, Parasite

Best Adapted Screenplay

Steven Zaillian, The Irishman

Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joker

Greta Gerwig, Little Women

Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes

Best International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain and Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Best Animated Feature Film

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Documentary Feature

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Best Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman

Lawrence Sher, Joker

Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins, 1917

Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Film Editing

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Parasite

Best Costume Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil

1917

Best Production Design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Best Visual Effects

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Original Song

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen II

“Stand Up,” Harriet

Best Original Score

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Editing

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best Sound Mixing

Ad Astra

Ford v Ferrari

Joker

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Animated Short Film

“Dcera”

“Hair Love”

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Best Live-Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window”

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Best Documentary Short Subject

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)”

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk, Run, Cha-Cha”

Related content: