Everything you need to know about the 2020 Oscars

Break out your Oscars bingo cards, make all your last-minute predictions, and finalize your watch party plans, because the 92nd Academy Awards are almost here!

We’re just a few days out from Hollywood’s biggest night, where the yearlong question of which film will win Best Picture will finally be answered. Will 1917 sweep, as many have predicted? Will The Irishman win for that pedigree alone? Will underdogs like Little Women or Parasite do the seemingly impossible, or will the controversial Joker walk away with gold?

As we prepare to find out, EW is rounding up all the information you need in advance of this year’s ceremony.

When do the Oscars air?

The 92nd Academy Awards will air live this Sunday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. But if you want to get the party started early, tune into PEOPLE and EW’s live red carpet show, “Hollywood’s Biggest Night,” beginning at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, hosted by Jeremy Parsons from the Montalban Theater and Lola Ogunnaike and JD Heyman from the red carpet.

How can you watch?

The easiest way to tune in is on ABC, but the ceremony will also be live-streamed for fans living in participating markets at abc.com or with the ABC app by signing in with a participating TV provider (see the full list of participating providers here). Once you’ve signed in, watch at abc.com/watch-live or select “live TV” in the ABC app.

Who’s hosting?

No one! After forgoing a host for the 2019 Oscars, the 2020 ceremony is going hostless again.

“Together with the Academy we have decided there will be no traditional host again this year, repeating what worked for us last year: huge entertainment value, big musical numbers, big comedy, and star power,” ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke announced at the 2020 Television Critics Association winter press tour. Burke later added that last year’s hostless ceremony “was so entertaining” and “filled with surprises” while staying “tight.”

“And you saw the results of that with the ratings being up by double digits,” she said. “We felt lucky to have such great movies being nominated but we are feeling like we are going to have a slate that is that commercially strong this year which is why we felt really confident in this decision.”

Who will be there?

The first slate of presenters announced for the ceremony comprises the four acting winners from last year’s Oscars: Mahershala Ali, Olivia Colman, Regina King, and Rami Malek. They will each present the award they won the previous year. Additional presenters include Zazie Beetz, Timothée Chalamet, Will Ferrell, Gal Gadot, Mindy Kaling, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anthony Ramos, Mark Ruffalo, Kelly Marie Tran, Kristen Wiig, James Corden, Penélope Cruz, Beanie Feldstein, Zack Gottsagen, Diane Keaton, Shia LaBeouf, George MacKay, Steve Martin, Keanu Reeves, Maya Rudolph, and Sigourney Weaver.

Fans will also get to see Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Chrissy Metz, and Randy Newman perform this year’s nominated songs during the ceremony. Those songs are: “I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” from Toy Story 4; “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” from Rocketman; “I’m Standing With You,” from Breakthrough; “Into the Unknown,” from Frozen 2; and “Stand Up,” from Harriet. In addition to those five musical performances, the Oscars will feature a special appearance by Questlove and a guest-conducted segment by Eímear Noone, who will become the first woman to conduct during an Oscars telecast.

Last but certainly not least, the 18-year-old, five-time-Grammy-winning Billie Eilish will take the stage for a mysterious “special performance.” Details on the performance have yet to be revealed, and representatives for the Academy did not respond to EW’s request for more information. And most recently it was announced that Janelle Monáe will also give a “special performance” during the ceremony.

This article will be updated as more news is announced.

