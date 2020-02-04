The Awardist podcast: Who should win vs. who will win at the Oscars

Wilson Webb/Netflix; Courtesy of NEON CJ Entertainment; François Duhamel/Universal

It all comes down to this.

Hollywood’s biggest night arrives Sunday with the 92nd Oscars. After months of speculation, precursors, and analysis, we’ll finally have the answers to this awards season’s biggest questions: Can Parasite become the first foreign-language film to win Best Picture? Will 1917 just sweep it all? Can any of the frontrunners in the acting categories lose after winning literally every single precursor?

On the latest episode of The Awardist podcast, hosts Shana Naomi Krochmal and David Canfield are joined once again by EW editor-in-chief JD Heyman and awards expert Joey Nolfi as the group tackles those questions and more. They analyze the last few major precursors — the BAFTAs, DGAs, and WGAs — and what they might mean for this year’s Academy Awards. Joey also reveals some of the surprising results from his polls of anonymous Oscar voters, and of course everyone reveals their final picks for who will win versus who should win Sunday night.

Also this week, EW executive editor Clarissa Cruz speaks with Best Supporting Actress nominee Laura Dern, who is widely expected to win the Oscar, about her role as a feisty divorce lawyer in Marriage Story and the surprising part that her wardrobe played in her interpretation of her character.

Listen to the full discussion below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

