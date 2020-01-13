Pain and Glory type Movie Genre Drama

Salma Hayek couldn’t be prouder of her longtime friend and collaborator Antonio Banderas, who earned his first Oscar nomination on Monday morning. Banderas was lauded for his portrayal of film director Salvador Mallo in Pedro Almodóvar‘s Pain and Glory.

Hayek, who costarred alongside Banderas in at least six films, shared a sweet message on social media alongside a vintage, black-and-white photo of the pair from their work in 1995’s Desperado.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

“After 20 years of knowing you, it’s great to see that you’re still thriving, congratulations on your Oscar nomination @antoniobanderas,” she posted on Instagram.

Banderas also took to social media to share how proud he is to represent Spanish cinema, as well as Spanish-language cinema, at the Academy Awards.

“Very happy for the nominations,” he captioned a collage of photos featuring him and Almodovar. “This is very important to me, for Spanish cinema and for all Spanish language cinema. Thank you so much for your kind words!”

Pain and Glory was also nominated by the Academy for best international feature film.

