Stars react to their 2020 Oscar nominations

After months of anticipation and campaigning, the nominations for the 2020 Oscars have finally arrived.

As the nominations were announced by Issa Rae and John Cho on Monday morning, and the snubs and surprises started to pile up, Joker, 1917, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Parasite all had much to celebrate.

Check out the nominees’ reactions below — we’ll be updating as the day goes on — and see the full list of nominations here.

Ford v Ferrari (Best Picture)

Director/Producer James Mangold

Thanks to the Academy for their recognition of our film FORD v FERRARI. Producers Jenno, Peter & I are thrilled to be nominated among such moving & unique films & grateful to our brilliant team of artists who brought our characters & their adventures on & off the track, to life. — Mangold (@mang0ld) January 13, 2020

The Irishman (Best Picture)

Martin Scorsese (Best Director)

“I’m honored that our work on The Irishman has been honored by the Academy with these nominations. We put all of ourselves into this picture, a true labor of love, and to be recognized in this way means a great deal to all of us.”

Producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff

“I’m honored and grateful to the Academy for acknowledging The Irishman and Joker. I share these nominations with the most talented cast and crew in the world. I also want to congratulate my fellow nominees on both films. Their work inspires me every day.

I’ve worked with Martin Scorsese for 17 years. There is no better job in the world. You love your actors, your crew, and storytelling with a tenacity and passion that is rare and I’m eternally grateful to be a part of it. The Irishman is a film that Marty, Bob, Al, Joe, and my fellow producer Jane Rosenthal were determined to get made through seemingly insurmountable challenges over the past decade. It is really special to see it recognized across so many categories.

Thank you to Todd Phillips for inviting me on the journey of Joker. You stayed true to your vision and made the film you believed in. We are all lucky that you did. Your leadership on and off set is why we are here today, and I’d take the ride with you again in a heartbeat.

Thank you to Ted Sarandos, Scott Stuber and everyone at Netflix for your unbelievable work ethic, support, and passion. Thank you to Toby Emmerich, Blair Rich, Walter Hamada and everyone at Warner Bros. for believing in this film and your brilliant campaign.”

Thelma Schoonmaker (Best Film Editing)

“What a joy it was to work on this movie – with such brilliant direction by Scorsese and the extraordinary acting by De Niro, Pacino and Pesci and all the cast – and then an Oscar nomination? What a thrill!”

Rodrigo Prieto (Best Cinematography)

“I am very grateful and excited to be nominated by the Academy for the Cinematography of The Irishman. I am honored to be part of this amazing group of fellow nominees. It is especially meaningful to be recognized for my work on such a magnificent film by Martin Scorsese. I would like to share this recognition with my Camera, Grip and Electric crew.”

Jojo Rabbit (Best Picture)

Producer Carthew Neal

“So exciting to get 6 nominations! Thanks to the Academy for embracing the comedy, heart and message in JOJO RABBIT. This story is so relevant today, and our hope is it inspires conversations about the world we want to live in. These nominations are an acknowledgement of Taika’s bold and unique vision, script and direction; and such an incredibly talented cast and crew who got behind the message and put everything they had into it.”

Joker (Best Picture)

Writer/Director/Producer Todd Phillips (Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay)

“Joker began as an idea, an experiment really — could we take an “indie approach” to a studio film by inverting it into a character study to reflect the world around us? Explore what we’re seeing and feeling in society, from the lack of empathy to the effects of the absence of love. I am deeply honored by the overwhelming recognition of the Academy this morning, and I want to thank the genius that is Joaquin Phoenix, and all my incredible collaborators. We are beyond humbled that our peers in the filmmaking community have embraced the film and its message.”

Joaquin Phoenix (Best Actor)

“I feel honored and humbled to have been nominated by my fellow actors. The Academy’s encouragement helped ignite and sustain my career and I am incredibly grateful for that support. I’d like to also congratulate my fellow nominees for being recognized for their inspiring performances that have enriched our art form.”

Producer Bradley Cooper

“I’m so incredibly thrilled for Todd Phillips, Scott Silver, Joaquin Phoenix, Emma Tillinger Koskoff, Hildur Guðnadóttir, Lawrence Sher, Mark Bridges, Jeff Groth, Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing their talent and contribution. Todd Phillips is a visionary and I couldn’t be happier for him. I’m truly honored to be a part of Joker.”

Producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff (also nominated for The Irishman)

Little Women (Best Picture)

Saoirse Ronan (Best Actress)

“!!! I’m just so thrilled that our Little Women has been recognized by the Academy. Greta made something so special that I’m just thankful to have been a part of, let alone nominated for. Thank you to my academy peers for loving and appreciating this film that is so close to my heart.”

Producer Amy Pascal

“We are profoundly overwhelmed and honored to have received all these nominations from the Academy, and to have made history by being only the third movie ever to be nominated for Best Picture that’s written, directed and produced exclusively by women. This film is a testament to the brilliance of Greta Gerwig. She is the most brilliant creative talent working in our industry today, and we are thrilled that she and our beautiful film have been recognized.”

Florence Pugh (Best Actress in a Supporting Role)

“It’s a lovely feeling to know that not only is my work being liked, but that it’s being recognized,” Pugh told EW. “And 2020 is so far a great year!”

Alexandre Desplat (Best Original Score)

“I was riding my Vespa in Paris when I heard the news! Writing music for such an iconic novel was a challenge but the beauty, the taste, the energy and the modernity Greta Gerwig brought as a director is that of a very special talent. We had a beautiful and special artistic collaboration. I also want to thank Amy Pascal, Suzana Peric and Solrey for their many talents in the making of the music. I am very grateful to the Academy for this nomination, I am proud to be a part of this film and to see it recognized this morning.”

Marriage Story (Best Picture)

Adam Driver (Best Actor)

“I’m honored and incredibly grateful to represent the people who made Marriage Story, and to be included among a list of actors I greatly admire! Thank you very much to Noah and to the cast and crew and, of course, to the Academy for this opportunity.”

Laura Dern (Best Actress in a Supporting Role)

“It is such an honor to be acknowledged by one’s peers in this extraordinary way. I am so proud of the brilliant writing, directing and the magnificent cast of Marriage Story. I thank the Academy for this profound moment today.”

1917 (Best Picture)

Writer/Director/Producer Sam Mendes (Best Director, Best Original Screenplay)

“I couldn’t be more thrilled. This movie was a labour of love for many people – myself included – so to see it recognised in this way is very moving for all of us. I would like to thank the Academy on behalf of my fellow producers, and on behalf of every single person who put their heart and soul into this film. Thank you.”

Writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns (Best Original Screenplay)

“Annoyingly for a writer words cannot do justice to the honour I feel that 1917 has been nominated for best original screenplay by The Academy. To be recognised alongside the other fantastic nominees and their amazing scripts is such a privilege. Thank you.”

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Tom Hanks (Best Actor in a Supporting Role)

I’m honored to be included with the caliber of actors such as Anthony Hopkins, Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Brad Pitt. It will be a grand night.

American Factory

Directors Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert (Best Documentary Feature)

“Trusting someone to tell your story is no small thing. We were trusted by great people who work at a factory in our strong and scrappy hometown, Dayton, Ohio, and by Fuyao’s maverick Chairman, Cao DeWang, to tell the story of American Factory 美国工厂. We are profoundly grateful that this movie has resonated with the Academy. We, and our small but mighty team, are over the moon at today’s news. We’re deeply grateful to the amazing people at Participant Media, Higher Ground Productions and Netflix for elevating the stories of working class people. The fate of working people around the globe is under great pressure and duress, and we hope

American Factory can give voice to their journey.”

Producer Barack Obama

Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 13, 2020

Producer Michelle Obama

So thrilled that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory are nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar! We’re so proud of them and amazed by their talent for storytelling. See for yourself now on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pLEE5zg0gr — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) January 13, 2020

Breakthrough

Songwriter Diane Warren (Best Original Song)

The Cave

Director Feras Fayyad (Best Documentary Feature)

“The genocide still happening in Syria is one of the worst humanitarian crises of our time with hundreds of thousands of people dead and millions displaced, in large part because of the negligence of the world. The Oscar nomination is a huge honor. I am completely humbled. It’s even more meaningful because the Academy recognized another Syrian film, Waad al-Kateab’s powerful For Sama. But the truth is, I wish my film, which provides clear evidence of crimes against humanity committed by Bashar al-Assad’s Syrian regime and his Russian conspirators, did not need to exist. I wish I was still in Damascus drinking coffee with my artist friends. I wish Dr. Amani was still a thriving young Syrian pediatrician. I wish little Sama was playing with her friends on a playground in Aleppo. I wish my parents hadn’t been forced to leave our childhood home in Idlip. But instead we are all dead or in exile, and my country as it was is lost forever. All I can do now is speak out, loudly, so this doesn’t happen again. And I will not be silenced.”

The Edge of Democracy

Director Petra Costa and Producer Joanna Natasegara (Best Documentary Feature)

“We are absolutely thrilled and delighted that our colleagues have recognized the urgency of this film, and are humbled to be in the company of such important storytelling. In a time where fascism is spreading like an epidemic, we hope this film can help us all understand how crucial it is to protect our democracies. We are at a time where the personal has become utterly political for so many around the world and I believe it is through stories, language and documentaries that civilizations begin to heal.”

For Sama

Directors Waad al-Kataeb and Edward Watts (Best Documentary Feature)

“We are so delighted and honoured to be nominated for an Oscar, alongside these incredible films and filmmakers. It is a moment that we had never imagined on a journey spanning 9-years from near death to new life.

We hope that the nomination will encourage as many people as possible to go and see the film and learn the true story of the Syrian conflict. And we ask them to remember that what they see in the film is still happening today in Idlib, the last part of Syria outside the control of the Assad dictatorship, where hospitals, schools and children are being bombed by the regime and its Russian allies every day.”

Hair Love

Writer/Director Matthew Cherry (Best Animated Short Film)

Harriet

Cynthia Erivo (Best Actress, Best Original Song)

“To receive two Oscar nominations for a film paying tribute to Harriet Tubman, a person whose heart and spirit are the embodiment of courage, makes this morning’s news beyond anything I could have ever imagined. This is more than a dream come true. When I got the opportunity to play this incredible woman, I felt truly honored that Kasi and our producers saw fit to have me play the part; being asked to co-write and perform the song in the film was the icing on an already wonderful cake. I continue to feel overwhelmed with gratitude today to the Academy for recognizing my performance and our song ‘Stand Up.’“

Songwriter Joshuah Brian Campbell (Best Original Song)

“I want to thank the Academy for the co-writing nomination of “Stand Up” for Harriet. It’s one of the most honest pieces of music that I’ve ever written, so it feels special to me that it has received this honor. I’m also grateful to share this honor with co-writer Cynthia Erivo, the song’s brilliant producers Will and Gabe, and every musician and professional whose tremendous talent brought this song to life. Also, I thank God and celebrate with my family, friends, and everyone associated with the film who took such a big chance on me and who believed in me. I feel deeply blessed and grateful for this nomination. I’m humbled by where this song has taken me thus far.”

I Lost My Body

Writer/Director Jeremy Clapin (Best Animated Feature)

“What a dream come true for myself and the whole crew! Who would have thought that an adult animated film, a bit weird and melancholic, about a severed hand and titled I Lost My Body could one day be Oscar nominated? It’s proof that a film made with limited funds and not playing by the usual rules can still achieve the highest artistic recognition. What an honor! Thank you to Guillaume Laurant who wrote the book this film is based on. Thank you to my producer Marc du Pontavice who never ceased to believe in me. Thank you to my voice cast, my composer Dan Levy and the whole crew at Xilam Studio.”

Producer Marc Du Pontavice

“I feel extremely proud and grateful for this nomination. Proud because this is celebrating an immense effort to cross the boundaries that are usually assigned to animation, to claim the right to draw adult stories that are complex and demanding. And grateful to the academy for demonstrating its love for diversity. It’s never been so urgent that the heart of the world entertainment industry encourages different voices, different art of storytelling. My admiration and thanks goes to the brilliant vision of film director Jeremy Clapin and to the talent and devotion of the artists at Xilam Animation Studio.”

Kitbull

Director Rosana Sullivan and Producer Kathryn Hendrickson (Best Animated Short Film)

“We are truly honored and humbled to receive this nomination and be celebrated alongside such an inspiring collection of shorts – it means the world to us and the entire Kitbull crew. Our biggest hope with Kitbull was for the audience to come away with a deeper appreciation and understanding of animals and their needs, and to give a voice to the voiceless… so to be recognized at this level, could not be more meaningful. A sincere thank you to the Academy. Now we are off to celebrate by watching more cat videos!”

Klaus

Writer/Director Sergio Pablos and Producers Jinko Gotoh and Marisa Roman (Best Animated Feature)

“We are extremely honored to be nominated for an Oscar. Many thanks to the members of the Academy of Motion Pictures and Science. Klaus would not be here without our relentless crew of 260-plus talented artists and technicians representing 22 countries, and of course without ATRESMedia and Netflix, who believed in our vision to take traditional animation forward. We hope others will continue to innovate and diversify the animation medium.”

Knives Out

Writer/Director Rian Johnson (Best Original Screenplay)

“In a year with so much great writing, I’m honored and thrilled to be on that list with people I admire and respect. Love and gratitude to my fellow writers in the Academy!”

holy crap — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) January 13, 2020

Life Overtakes Me

Directors Kristine Samuelson and John Haptas (Best Documentary Short Subject)

“We are thrilled that Life Overtakes Me has been recognized by the Academy. This honor will bring further attention to children whose lives are scarred by trauma. We believe that Resignation Syndrome is just one manifestation of the impact of fear and anxiety on refugees, including children held in detention on our own borders.”

Missing Link

Director Chris Butler and Producers Arianne Sutner and Travis Knight

“Everyone at LAIKA is absolutely thrilled to be nominated for Best Animated Feature Film for Missing Link. Our film speaks to the human desire to belong, to find your place in life and to connect with others. For the hundreds of animators, craftspeople and technologists who create our films, that connection lies in the belief that movies matter and that creating beauty and emotionally rich film experiences is our best way to make a difference in the world.

A most sincere thanks to the Academy for this acknowledgement.”

Pain and Glory

Antonio Banderas (Best Actor)

“I would like to thank The Academy for my nomination for Best Actor for my work in Pain and Glory. It is an honor to share the nomination with my fellow actors, they did an amazing job. The bar is very high and I’m very thankful to be in the run for the Oscars. I would like to congratulate Pedro Almodóvar and the Pain and Glory team for the International Feature Film nomination for the amazing work they did. I would also like to thank Sony Pictures Classic for their support and effort to get here.”

Writer/Director Pedro Almodóvar (Best International Feature Film)

“I am very happy with these nominations. I’ve learnt about them while flying back to Madrid. This is the happiest end to the film’s career.

Antonio has been a part of my films and my life for over thirty years. It makes me very proud that he’s received his first nomination for this film.”

Richard Jewell

Kathy Bates (Best Actress in a Supporting Role)

“Thank you to the Academy for this wonderful recognition. I am very proud of this film and it was truly an honor to work with the legendary Clint Eastwood on bringing the truth of Richard Jewell to light, along with the incredible Paul, Sam, Olivia, Jon, Nina, Ian and Niko. My hope is that this film brings the justice and peace Richard and Bobi Jewell deserve by shining a light on their story and his heroism.”

Sister

Writer/Director Siqi Song (Best Animated Short Film)

“Sister is a very special and personal film for me. When I started to make this film, I simply wanted to make a film to reflect on my childhood and tell the story of our generation that nobody has ever told before, never really thinking about how the film would eventually be received. It has been a fantastic journey to create Sister and to see her being embraced by audiences around the world. And today I’m extremely grateful to see Sister being nominated for an Oscar among this group of amazing films! I want to share the joy with my CalArts mentors and student volunteers who helped on the production, I could not have created this film without their guidance and support. And thank you to the Academy for this nomination, it means the world to us! When I left China six years ago to pursue my dream as a filmmaker, my parents told me: ‘Go explore the world.’ They probably didn’t see this coming.”

Toy Story 4

Director Josh Cooley and Producers Mark Nielsen and Jonas Rivera (Best Animated Feature)

“Working on Toy Story 4 has been an incredible journey and a tremendous honor. We love these characters so much – they are like family to us. Our goal was to tell a story that explored the idea that our purpose is a moving target. It’s humbling how that message resonated with audiences around the world. We hope people have found it not only to be entertaining, but thoughtful as well.

Of course it’s also a film about toys, which hopefully helps imbue the experience with humor and fun as well as emotional depth. But for us, and our entire crew, when we receive an honor like today’s two nominations, it’s clear our purpose is to strive to tell great stories. Thank you Academy for this recognition – to infinity and beyond!”

The Two Popes

Writer Anthony McCarten (Best Adapted Screenplay)

“In one of the languages of our film: Sanctus stercore! (Latin for holy shit!) Gratitude to the Academy generally, our writer’s branch specifically, and to Netflix and Fernando and our entire team. Delighted especially for the richly deserved recognition for Jonathan and Sir Anthony. Their performances will endure.”

The 92nd Academy Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.

