Listen to all the 2020 Oscar nominees for Best Original Song

Awards season hit one of its biggest landmarks on Monday with the annual release of Oscar nominations. Now that the nominations are out, it’s worth exploring each of the categories to make sure you’re fully prepared for the Academy Awards ceremony on Feb. 9.

This year’s nominees for Best Original Song include some standard-bearers. Randy Newman is nominated for Toy Story 4, just as he has been for contributions to the previous three films in the franchise, though he only won for “We Belong Together” from Toy Story 3. Similarly, the husband-and-wife duo of Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez is back in the category for Frozen 2 having previously won for the first Frozen as well as Coco. But there are some newcomers and surprises as well. Cynthia Erivo not only pulled off a surprise nomination for Best Actress for her performance as Harriet Tubman in Harriet, but she’s also nominated here for the song “Stand Up.”

Below, listen to all five of this year’s nominees for Best Original Song.

“I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away,” Toy Story 4 (music and lyric by Randy Newman)

“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again,” Rocketman (music by Elton John; lyric by Bernie Taupin)

“I’m Standing With You,” Breakthrough (music and lyric by Diane Warren)

“Into The Unknown,” Frozen 2 (music and lyric by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez)

“Stand Up,” Harriet (music and lyric by Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo)

