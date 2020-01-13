The Awardist podcast: What should we make of this year's Oscar nominations?

Jojo Rabbit type Movie Genre Comedy,

Drama

The Oscar nominations have officially been unleashed, and, with that, the final stretch in the race to the 92nd Academy Awards is on.

As is tradition on nomination morning, there were plenty of snubs (Jennifer Lopez! Frozen 2! Beyonce!) and surprises (The Two Popes! Kathy Bates!) — and EW has thoughts. On this week’s podcast, The Awardist hosts — EW digital director Shana Naomi Krochmal and EW editor and awards expert David Canfield — are joined by EW editor in chief JD Heyman and EW writer and awards expert Joey Nolfi. The four debate and discuss what they loved, what they didn’t, and what they were most surprised by from this year’s nominations. The group also gives some early predictions of potential winners at this year’s Oscars.

Also this week, we take a look at Sunday’s Critics’ Choice Awards, and what to make of the winners there, and the group shares their hopes and predictions for this weekend’s SAG Awards, which tend to forecast the Oscars’ acting categories. Plus, Canfield talks with Jojo Rabbit‘s Thomasin McKenzie, who is up for Best Ensemble along with the rest of the movie’s cast at this weekend’s SAG Awards, and Canfield, Krochmal, and Nolfi give their bold takes for the Oscars telecast.

Listen to the full discussion below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts.

