Olivia Colman claims she was drunk when she exclaimed 'Lady Gaga!' during Oscars speech

When The Favourite star Olivia Colman won her first Oscar in February in a stunning upset over frontrunner Glenn Close, she tearfully thanked her director and family before capping the hilarious speech with a simple exclamation of “Lady Gaga!” The best part? She was drunk the whole time.

At least that’s what the actress said in a recent interview on The Graham Norton Show, during which she revealed her endearing behavior was partially due to the inhibition that comes after knocking back a few extra drinks.

“I actually can’t remember it,” she told Norton when the talk show host and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge asked her about the moment. “The great thing about the Oscars is, there is a bar just behind (the auditorium) so everyone is there. There are hundreds of seat fillers so almost everybody is in the bar getting bladdered!”

After taking the stage at the Feb. 24 ceremony to accept her prize, Colman — who triumphed in the Best Actress category over Close, Gaga, Melissa McCarthy, and Yalitza Aparicio — appeared genuinely gobsmacked by the victory, tearfully exclaiming: “This is hilarious, I’ve got an Oscar!”

“Glenn Close, you’ve been my idol for so long and this is not how I wanted it to be,” she told the Wife star, who laughed as she watched from the audience. Colman finished the speech by looking out into the audience and blowing a kiss toward Gaga.

Watch Colman (try to) recount her Oscars acceptance speech when The Graham Norton Show airs tonight at 11 p.m. on BBC America.

