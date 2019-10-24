Here are EW's early predictions for the 2020 Oscar nominations

Over the past few months, EW has been offering in-depth analysis of this Oscar season’s (very) early days, assessing potential frontrunners, making the circuit rounds, and tracking the dominant narratives taking shape for 2020. Now, as the last remaining contenders start getting screened and precursor nominations officially trickle in, we’re ready to present our picks for who will make the cut on Jan. 13, when the 2020 Oscar nominees are announced.
We’ll update this post regularly as the race comes into tighter focus. And we’ll soon expand with predictions for every below-the-line category as well. As for now, check out our breakdowns of the directing, acting, and screenplay categories — in addition, of course, to Best Picture.
BEST PICTURE
Epic new films by Oscar mainstays Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino lead this race, but a South Korean critical phenomenon and a surprise TIFF People’s Choice winner add plenty of intrigue. As to what’s yet to premiere: Early Little Women reactions are strong, Clint Eastwood’s newest could be a late-breaker, and the craft behind Sam Mendes’ 1917 could make it one of the biggest players of the year — but in a season where voting ends in early January, will it start screening too late?
The Top 10:
The Irishman (dir. Martin Scorsese)
Parasite (dir. Bong Joon-ho)
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (dir. Quentin Tarantino)
Marriage Story (dir. Noah Baumbach)
1917 (dir. Sam Mendes)
Little Women (dir. Greta Gerwig)
Jojo Rabbit (dir. Taika Waititi)
Ford v Ferrari (dir. James Mangold)
Bombshell (dir. Jay Roach)
Joker (dir. Todd Phillips)
In the Hunt:
The Farewell (dir. Lulu Wang)
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (dir. Marielle Heller)
Richard Jewell (dir. Clint Eastwood)
The Two Popes (dir. Fernando Meirelles)
Longshots:
Waves (dir. Trey Edward Shults)
Hustlers (dir. Lorene Scafaria)
Pain and Glory (dir. Pedro Almodóvar)
BEST DIRECTOR
Is this finally Tarantino’s year? Will Scorsese win a second time? BongHive, assemble!
The Top 5:
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Sam Mendes, 1917
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
In the Hunt:
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Jay Roach, Bombshell
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Pedro Almodóvar, Pain and Glory
Longshots:
Marielle Heller, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
James Mangold, Ford v Ferrari
BEST ACTOR
It’s the most competitive Best Actor race in years: Multi-nominees Leonardo DiCaprio, Joaquin Phoenix, and Robert De Niro are likely to figure in here. But there’s also long-beloved actors like Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce, seeking their first nominations; comics Adam Sandler and Eddie Murphy making acclaimed turns on the (relatively) serious side; and a pretty dead-on Elton John portrayal. Oh, and Adam Driver’s career-best performance, which may walk away with the whole thing.
The Top 5:
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Robert De Niro, The Irishman
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
In the Hunt:
Eddie Murphy, Dolemite Is My Name
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari
Taron Edgerton, Rocketman
Adam Sandler, Uncut Gems
Longshots:
Mark Ruffalo, Dark Waters
Matt Damon, Ford v Ferrari
Paul Walter Hauser, Richard Jewell
Michael B. Jordan, Just Mercy
BEST ACTRESS
It’s Renée Zellweger’s to lose, this much we know, and Charlize Theron has emerged as a formidable challenger with the relatively buzzy Bombshell. Beyond this pair? This category is still taking shape and seems primed for a few surprises.
The Top 5:
Renée Zellweger, Judy
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Awkwafina, The Farewell
In the Hunt:
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Lupita Nyong’o, Us
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Longshots:
Julianne Moore, Gloria Bell
Helen Mirren, The Good Liar
Ana de Armas, Knives Out
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Call this a battle of the Oscar heavyweights: Stellar supporting turns from over a half-dozen Oscar winners (seriously!) figure most competitively in this race, along with other industry veterans like Alan Alda and Willem Dafoe. Seriously, when Brad Pitt is looking like the baby of the category…
The Top 5:
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Alan Alda, Marriage Story
In the Hunt:
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy
Willem Dafoe, The Lighthouse
Longshots:
Sterling K. Brown, Waves
Tracy Letts, Ford v Ferrari
Timothée Chalamet, Little Women
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Sure to be an eclectic mix, several contenders here have multiple movies to choose from, including Laura Dern, Margot Robbie, and Meryl Streep. But two scene-stealers seeking their first nominations could come to dominate this conversation.
The Top 5:
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Laura Dern, Marriage Story
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
In the Hunt:
Shuzhen Zhao, The Farewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Annette Bening, The Report
Margot Robbie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Meryl Streep, Little Women
Longshots:
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Dolemite Is My Name
Nicole Kidman, Bombshell
Meryl Streep, The Laundromat
Laura Dern, Little Women
Anne Hathaway, Dark Waters
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Lauded foreign-language contenders stand a fighting chance against frontrunners Quentin Tarantino and Noah Baumbach.
The Top 5:
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Bong Joon-ho & Han Jin-won, Parasite
Pedro Almodóvar, Pain and Glory
Charles Randolph, Bombshell
In the Hunt:
Lulu Wang, The Farewell
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Scott Alexander & Larry Karaszewski, Dolemite Is My Name
Emily Halpern & Sarah Haskins & Susanna Fogel & Katie Silberman, Booksmart
Longshots:
Trey Edward Shults, Waves
Jez Butterworth & John-Henry Butterworth & Jason Keller, Ford v Ferrari
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
New cinematic takes on a comic-book villain, an American literary classic, and a few riveting magazine articles could make waves in this year’s adapted field.
The Top 5:
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Micah Fitzerman-Blue & Noah Harpster, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
In the Hunt:
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Lorene Scafaria, Hustlers
Mario Correa & Matthew Michael Carnahan, Dark Waters
Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely, Avengers: Endgame
Billy Ray, Richard Jewell
Longshots:
Destin Daniel Cretton & Andrew Lanham, Just Mercy
Stephany Folsom & Andrew Stanton, Toy Story 4
**
