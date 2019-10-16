Frozen II, Toy Story 4 among 32 films submitted for Best Animated Feature Oscar

Addams Family, Weathering with You, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World also submitted to the Academy.
The 2020 Oscar race is shaping up to be an animated affair.
Frozen II, Toy Story 4, and last weekend’s The Addams Family are among 32 feature films submitted for consideration in the Best Animated Feature category, the Academy announced Wednesday.
Other contenders vying for the final five nomination slots include Abominable, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Netflix’s first original animated title Klaus, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Weathering With You, the animated film that will represent Japan in the Best International Feature race as well.
Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category also qualify for other categories, including Best Picture. Several of the films included in the Academy’s 32-strong list have yet to complete their required week-long qualification runs in Los Angeles, and must do so before moving on to the next round of voting.
Nominees will be determined by a vote from members of the Short Films and Feature Animation branches, while members outside those branches are invited to opt into the process, though they must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible.
Nominations for the 2020 Oscars will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13, and the ceremony airs Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.
Check out the full list of Best Animated Feature submissions below.
Abominable
The Addams Family
The Angry Birds Movie 2
Another Day of Life
Away
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
Children of the Sea
Dilili in Paris
Frozen II
Funan
Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
The Last Fiction
The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
Marona’s Fantastic Tale
Missing Link
Ne Zha
Okko’s Inn
Pachamama
Promare
Rezo
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Spies in Disguise
The Swallows of Kabul
This Magnificent Cake!
The Tower
Toy Story 4
Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris
Weathering with You
White Snake
