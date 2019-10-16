Frozen II, Toy Story 4 among 32 films submitted for Best Animated Feature Oscar

The 2020 Oscar race is shaping up to be an animated affair.

Frozen II, Toy Story 4, and last weekend’s The Addams Family are among 32 feature films submitted for consideration in the Best Animated Feature category, the Academy announced Wednesday.

Other contenders vying for the final five nomination slots include Abominable, The Angry Birds Movie 2, Netflix’s first original animated title Klaus, The Secret Life of Pets 2, and Weathering With You, the animated film that will represent Japan in the Best International Feature race as well.

Films submitted in the Animated Feature Film category also qualify for other categories, including Best Picture. Several of the films included in the Academy’s 32-strong list have yet to complete their required week-long qualification runs in Los Angeles, and must do so before moving on to the next round of voting.

Nominees will be determined by a vote from members of the Short Films and Feature Animation branches, while members outside those branches are invited to opt into the process, though they must meet a minimum viewing requirement to be eligible.

Nominations for the 2020 Oscars will be announced on Monday, Jan. 13, and the ceremony airs Sunday, Feb. 9 on ABC.

Check out the full list of Best Animated Feature submissions below.

Abominable

The Addams Family

The Angry Birds Movie 2

Another Day of Life

Away

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

Children of the Sea

Dilili in Paris

Frozen II

Funan

Genndy Tartakovsky’s ‘Primal’ – Tales of Savagery

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

The Last Fiction

The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

Marona’s Fantastic Tale

Missing Link

Ne Zha

Okko’s Inn

Pachamama

Promare

Rezo

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Spies in Disguise

The Swallows of Kabul

This Magnificent Cake!

The Tower

Toy Story 4

Upin & Ipin: The Lone Gibbon Kris

Weathering with You

White Snake

Related content: