From Parasite to Pain and Glory: Every Best International Feature Oscar submission by country

By Joey Nolfi
September 30, 2019 at 02:59 PM EDT

Parasite

As well-received projects from world-renowned international artists like South Korea’s Bong Joon-ho and Spain’s Pedro Almodóvar have proven on the 2019 festival circuit thus far, quality cinema knows no language. Nations from around the globe will unite to prove just that as they send respective contenders into the Best International Feature Oscar race ahead.

Previously known as Best Foreign Language Film, the category underwent a name change to Best International Feature Film in April 2019, as a means to better represent motion picture artists working around the world.

“We have noted that the reference to ‘Foreign’ is outdated within the global filmmaking community,” Larry Karaszewski and Diane Weyermann, co-chairs of the International Feature Film Committee, said of the alteration in a press release. “We believe that International Feature Film better represents this category, and promotes a positive and inclusive view of filmmaking, and the art of film as a universal experience.”

From this year’s Cannes Palme d’Or-winning Parasite to Antonio Banderas’ stunning Pain and Glory, EW has assembled a full list of films submitted to the Academy for Best International Feature consideration this year, which we will update over the coming weeks as Oscar season progresses (a shortlist of 10 finalists will be announced in December, while the final five nominees will be revealed on Thursday, Jan. 2). See the full roundup below, sorted alphabetically by country.

Afghanistan Hava, Maryam, Ayesha (dir. Sahraa Karimi)
AlbaniaThe Delegation (dir. Bujar Alimani)
AlgeriaPapicha (dir. Mounia Meddour)
ArgentinaHeroic Losers (dir. Sebastián Borensztein)
ArmeniaLengthy Night (dir. Edgar Baghdasaryan)
AustraliaBuoyancy (dir. Rodd Rathjen)
Austria Joy (dir. Sudabeh Mortezai)
BangladeshAlpha (dir. Nasiruddin Yousuff)
BelarusDebut (dir. Anastasiya Miroshnichenko)
BelgiumOur Mothers (dir. César Díaz)
BoliviaTu me manques (dir. Rodrigo Bellott)
Bosnia and HerzegovinaThe Son (dir. Ines Tanović)
BrazilThe Invisible Life of Eurídice Gusmão (dir. Karim Aïnouz)
BulgariaÁga (dir. Milko Lazarov)
CambodiaIn the Life of Music (dir. Caylee So, Sok Visal)
CanadaAntigone (dir. Sophie Deraspe)
ChileSpider (dir. Andrés Wood)
ColombiaMonos (dir. Alejandro Landes)
Costa RicaThe Awakening of the Ants (dir. Antonella Sudasassi)
CroatiaMali (dir. Antonio Nuić)
CubaA Translator (dir. Rodrigo Barriuso, Sebasitán Barriuso)
Czech RepublicThe Painted Bird (dir. Václav Marhoul)
Denmark Queen of Hearts (dir. May el-Toukhy)
Dominican RepublicThe Projectionist (dir. José María Cabral)
EcuadorThe Longest Night (dir. Gabriela Calvache)
EgyptPoisonous Roses (dir. Fawzi Saleh)
EstoniaTruth and Justice (dir. Tanel Toom)
EthiopiaRunning Against the Wind (dir. Jan Philipp Weyl)
FinlandStupid Young Heart (dir. Selma Vilhunen)
France Les Misérables (dir Ladj Ly)
GeorgiaShindisi (dir. Dito Tsintsadze)
GermanySystem Crasher (dir. Nora Fingscheidt)
GhanaAzali (dir. Kwabena Gyanasah)
GreeceWhen Tomatoes Met Wagner (dir. Marianna Economou)
Hong Kong The White Storm 2 – Drug Lords (dir. Herman Yau)
HungaryThose Who Remained (dir. Barnabás Tóth)
IcelandA White, White Day (dir. Hlynur Pálmason)
IndiaGully Boy (dir. Zoya Akhtar)
IndonesiaMemories of My Body (dir. Garin Nugroho)
IranFinding Farideh (dir. Kourosh Ataee, Azadeh Moussavi)
IsraelIncitement (dir. Yaron Zilberman)
ItalyThe Traitor (dir. Marco Bellocchio)
JapanWeathering with You (dir. Makoto Shinkai)
KenyaSubira (dir. Ravneet Sippy Chadha)
KosovoZana (dir. Antoneta Kastrati)
KyrgyzstanAurora (dir. Bekzat Pirmatov)
LatviaThe Mover (dir. Dāvis Dīmanis)
Lebanon1982 (dir. Oualid Mouaness)
LithuaniaBridges of Time (dir. Kristine Briede, Audrius Stonys)
LuxembourgTel Aviv on Fire (dir. Sameh Zoabi)
MexicoThe Chambermaid (dir. Lila Avilés)
MontenegroNeverending Past (dir. Andro Martinovic)
MoroccoAdam (dir. Maryam Touzani)
NepalBulbul (dir. Binod Paudel)
NetherlandsInstinct (Halina Reijn)
North MacedoniaHoneyland (dir. Tamara Kotevska, Ljubomir Stefanov)
NorwayOut Stealing Horses (dir. Hans Petter Moland)
PakistanLaal Kabootar (dir. Kamal Khan)
PalestineIt Must Be Heaven (dir. Elia Suleiman)
PanamaEverybody Changes (dir. Arturo Montenegro)
PeruRetablo (dir. Alvaro Delgado-Aparicio)
PhilippinesVerdict (dir. Raymund Ribay Gutierrez)
PolandCorpus Christi (dir. Jan Komasa)
PortugalThe Domain (dir. Tiago Guedes)
RomaniaThe Whistlers (dir. Corneliu Porumboiu)
RussiaBeanpole (dir. Kantemir Balagov)
SerbiaKing Peter of Serbia (dir. Petar Ristovski)
Singapore – A Land Imagined (dir. Yeo Siew Hua)
SlovakiaLet There Be Light (dir. Marko Škop)
SloveniaHistory of Love (dir. Sonja Prosenc)
South AfricaKnuckle City (dir. Jahmil X.T. Qubeka)
South KoreaParasite (dir. Bong Joon-ho)
SpainPain and Glory (dir. Pedro Almodóvar)
SwedenAnd Then We Danced (dir. Levan Akin)
SwitzerlandWolkenbruch’s Wondrous Journey Into the Arms of Shiksa (dir. Michael Steiner)
Taiwan Dear Ex (dir. Mag Hsu, Hsu Chih-yen)
ThailandInhuman Kiss (dir. Sitisiri Mongkolsiri)
TunisiaDear Son (dir. Mohamed Ben Attia)
TurkeyCommitment (dir. Semih Kaplanoğlu)
UgandaKony: Order from Above (dir. Steve T. Ayeny)
UkraineHomeward (dir. Nariman Aliev)
UruguayThe Moneychanger (dir. Federico Veiroj)
UzbekistanHot Bread (dir. Umid Khamdamov)
VenezuelaBeing Impossible (dir. Patricia Ortega)
VietnamFurie (dir. Lê Văn Kiệt)

