Oscars confirm later dates for 2021 and 2022 awards ceremony

After the early February slot for the 2020 Oscars ceremony caused anxiety from certain contenders who endure an already packed awards season, ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences are going back to the way things were for the 2021 and 2022 Academy Awards.

The 92nd annual Oscars is still planned for Feb. 9, 2020, but the Academy confirmed the 93rd event for Feb. 28, 2021 and the 94th event for Feb. 27, 2022.

According to a press release, “Timing of the 2022 Olympics, the Super Bowl, and national holidays will keep the 2021 and 2022 dates on the last Sunday in February. The Academy and ABC continue to evaluate dates for future years.”

With a Feb. 9 ceremony set for 2020, The Hollywood Reporter quoted an unnamed veteran strategist saying of this coming awards season, “You’re going to have no room to breathe. You’re going to be in the deep end from the beginning.” The 2019 ceremony aired on Feb. 24, whereas the 2020 spot marks the earliest date in the ceremony’s history.

Preliminary voting for the 2020 Oscars will run from Friday, Dec. 6 to Tuesday, Dec. 10. Voting on nominations will run from Thursday, Jan. 2 to Tuesday, Jan. 7, followed by the announcement of 2020 Oscar nominees on Monday, Jan. 13. The final voting for the winners will then run from Thursday, Jan. 30 to Tuesday, Feb. 4.

Based on 2021 and 2022, it seems like the early 2020 date is a one-off for now.

