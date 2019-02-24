American Idol contestants cover Queen in Oscar promo

This year’s contestants on American Idol got the platform of a lifetime Sunday by appearing in a Queen-inspired promo during the Academy Awards.
Covering the Queen tune “Don’t Stop Me Now,” this year’s crop of crooners participated in a continuous shot video that took them through an elevator, dressing and green rooms before ending up on a rooftop stage. It ends with host Ryan Seacrest saying, “this is the incredible talent you’ll see on American Idol next Sunday on ABC.”
It’s been a good night for the long-running franchise that first aired on Fox before moving to ABC in 2018. The Oscars opened with a performance by season 8 runner-up Adam Lambert, who now fronts for Queen. The ceremony also featured a performance by third season finalist Jennifer Hudson, who perform “I’ll Fight” by Diane Warren for RBG.
American Idol — and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie — returns to ABC on March 3 at 8 p.m. ET.
