Kevin Hart definitively states: 'No, I'm not hosting the Oscars this year'

Kevin Hart is moving on from the Oscars controversy, whether people like it or not.

The actor — who stepped down from hosting the Oscars following uproar over past homophobic tweets and remarks — sat down for an interview with Good Morning America‘s Michael Strahan on Wednesday, in which he repeated multiple times that he’s “over it” and “not addressing it anymore” before definitely stating that he won’t be hosting next month’s ceremony.

“No, I’m not hosting the Oscars this year,” Hart said.

“The Academy, they’re amazing people,” he added. “The offer was made, it was received, I was excited, things happened, it didn’t work out the way it should have. Right now from a time perspective, I don’t really have time.”

During his interview last week on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which proved to be just as controversial for DeGeneres as it was for Hart, the Jumanji star had said he was “evaluating” his decision to host the awards ceremony. Hart has also said he previously addressed the controversial tweets and stand-up routines, but outlets including CNN and New York Magazine‘s Vulture could find evidence of an apology until after Hart decided to step down. On an episode of his SiriusXM radio show that aired Monday night, he apologized “once again” for “remarks that hurt members of the LGBTQ community.”

Speaking with Strahan Wednesday about potentially hosting the Oscars in the future, Hart said, “if it does [happen], it does, but it’s not the conversation of today.”

Strahan pushed Hart to offer more of a response beyond “I’m over it” and “I’m done with it,” but he was met with more of the same.

“It gets no more energy from me,” Hart said. “That’s why I said, for the last time, I’m addressing this. There’s no more conversation about it. I’m over that, I’m over the moment, and I’m about today. If it’s accepted, great. If it’s not, it’s nothing that I can control. Some things are left out of your hands. So I’m done with it.”

Among Hart’s past “jokes,” he tweeted that if his son were to come home and play with his sister’s dollhouse, Hart would break it over his head. When asked what he would say now to a father with a gay son, Hart told Strahan, “Why do you have to prove that you are a loving individual? You know who you are, the people closest to you know who you are. You shouldn’t have to prove that. You shouldn’t have to justify that. That’s the position I’m in. I shouldn’t have to prove who I am, I shouldn’t have to prove the level of love that I’m giving.”

