See some of the reactions to Ellen DeGeneres' interview with Kevin Hart

As the Kevin Hart Oscar hosting controversy continues, EW television critic Kristen Baldwin argues that the Oscars don’t need a host — and that it’s not Ellen DeGeneres’ call whether to reinstate Hart. Similarly, The Washington Post has published a column titled, “Who died and made Ellen the gay pope?” And TV writer-producer Bryan Fuller tweeted that DeGeneres doesn’t “deserve to pardon Kevin Hart.”
Reactions to DeGeneres’ decision to host Hart on her talk show are beginning to pour in, and not everyone is on board with her mission to get Hart his old gig back as host of this year’s Academy Awards. “I really want you to host the Oscars,” DeGeneres, a former Oscars host herself, said on her show today. She even went so far as to say she called the Academy to let them know she would support reinstating Hart, who held the post for about two seconds before old homophobic tweets of his were unearthed.
Here are some of the reactions via Twitter.
Related content:
Comments