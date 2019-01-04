See some of the reactions to Ellen DeGeneres' interview with Kevin Hart

As the Kevin Hart Oscar hosting controversy continues, EW television critic Kristen Baldwin argues that the Oscars don’t need a host — and that it’s not Ellen DeGeneres’ call whether to reinstate Hart. Similarly, The Washington Post has published a column titled, “Who died and made Ellen the gay pope?” And TV writer-producer Bryan Fuller tweeted that DeGeneres doesn’t “deserve to pardon Kevin Hart.”

Reactions to DeGeneres’ decision to host Hart on her talk show are beginning to pour in, and not everyone is on board with her mission to get Hart his old gig back as host of this year’s Academy Awards. “I really want you to host the Oscars,” DeGeneres, a former Oscars host herself, said on her show today. She even went so far as to say she called the Academy to let them know she would support reinstating Hart, who held the post for about two seconds before old homophobic tweets of his were unearthed.

1. Kevin Hart continues to act like a man who is inconvenienced and frustrated that he has to discuss this. He comes across as defensive/angry, not contrite/understanding. His comments about the so-called online mob (many LGBTQ folks who have dealt with this their entire lives) https://t.co/bhKZhl9f4Y — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 4, 2019

The Kevin Hart story reminds me that being LGBT and insisting on decent treatment means constantly being told you're shrill, you're a hater, you're a mob, get a sense of humor, lighten up, get over it, move on, don't be so strident. It all means the same thing: Watch yourself. — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) January 4, 2019

Ellen Degeneres Doesn’t Deserve to Pardon Kevin Hart https://t.co/KvOGsFt3RB — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) January 4, 2019

A voice of reason in a world of idiots. https://t.co/9Jr5i3Tqg4 — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 4, 2019

Ellen could have engaged Kevin Hart in a needed conversation about homophobia, liability, humor, controversy, and harm. Instead she called those who wanted that conversation “haters” and they talked about how sad it is to lose an Oscars gig. https://t.co/EZE7qo7wnH — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) January 4, 2019

"As a Black queer someone who, when my body began to manifest aspects of my identity — a sway in my walk, a bend in my wrist — was punched in the chest by Black men in my family, Ellen can’t and doesn’t speak for me." https://t.co/QBK9068s42 — Phillip Picardi (@pfpicardi) January 4, 2019

Lets Hang Kevin Hart by his Feet from the Hollywood sign for 30 Days until he finally learns his lesson.

FOH!!! Fake Do-Gooders!@kevinhart4real Say No More!!!@theellenshow @iamrapaport is live at:#KevinHart https://t.co/pjL2LTarjJ pic.twitter.com/dEyMU0ZYOj — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) January 4, 2019

As a Black queer someone who, when my body began to manifest aspects of my identity even I was unaware of was punched in the chest by Black men in my family and told to “man up,” Ellen can’t and doesn’t speak for me. #KevinHart https://t.co/biFbhtGTdm — Tre'vell Anderson (@TrevellAnderson) January 4, 2019

In light of Ellen absolving Kevin Hart for his history of homophobic remarks, this seems like a good time to reiterate that no one member of a marginalized identity can forgive a bigot on behalf of the entire group. — ella dawson (@brosandprose) January 4, 2019

